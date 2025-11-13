Tigress Malani Dies At Gorakhpur Zoo; Seventh Major Animal Death In Months Sparks Concern

Gorakhpur Zoo is mourning the loss of its oldest and most beloved tigress, Malani, who passed away on November 12 after a prolonged illness. Her death has left zoo staff and visitors heartbroken, many of whom had developed a deep emotional connection with the majestic animal over the years.

Tigress Malani Dies At Gorakhpur Zoo

Veterinary officer Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh confirmed that Malani had been suffering from age-related complications, compounded by a suspected bird flu infection. Her digestive system, kidneys, and liver had weakened severely, and despite intensive treatment, her frail immunity made recovery impossible.

Malani’s death has reignited scrutiny of the zoo’s management, coming amid a string of recent animal fatalities. In the past few months alone, seven major animals — including tiger Kesari, tigress Shakti, leopard Mona, female wolf Bhairavi, a cockatiel, and lion Bharat from Etawah Lion Safari — have died at the facility. The series of deaths has raised questions about animal care, hygiene, and medical oversight.

Experts from IVRI Bareilly and Kumarganj Ayodhya Veterinary College had been overseeing Malani’s treatment for more than six months. She was moved to the zoo’s hospital enclosure in her final weeks, but her health continued to deteriorate.

Following her passing, a condolence gathering was held at the zoo, attended by senior officials including the Director, Deputy Director, and Regional Forest Officer. Emotional staff members paid tributes, describing Malani as the “soul of Gorakhpur Zoo” and a symbol of its legacy.

The wave of animal deaths has triggered concern among wildlife experts and visitors alike. Authorities are now facing growing pressure to investigate potential environmental factors, such as pathogens or seasonal shifts, and to overhaul animal welfare and monitoring protocols to prevent further tragedies.

ALSO READ: Dr Umar's Leg Was Stuck Between Steering Wheel And Accelerator After Delhi Blast, Reveals Probe

