Beerwah resonates with spiritual fervour as Kashmiri Pandits throng Abhinavgupta cave

Beerwah, Jun 25 (PTI): Beerwah in central Kashmir's Budgam district witnessed an unusual surge of spiritual activity on Thursday as hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country, particularly Kashmir, converged at the cave shrine related to revered philosopher-saint Acharya Abhinavagupta on his birth anniversary, coinciding with Nirjala Ekadashi.

Pilgrims, scholars and residents trekked along pathways, stone steps and iron staircases leading to the cave shrine, believed to be the place where the great Kashmir Shaivite master entered along with his disciples more than a millennium ago and was never seen again.

Devotees chanted hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva and recited verses composed by Abhinavagupta while offering prayers at the shrine. Prasad was also distributed among pilgrims by devotees.

Acharya Abhinavagupta, who was born in 950 CE, is regarded as one of Kashmir's greatest philosophers, mystics and aestheticians and is widely considered the architect of Kashmir Shaivism.

Locals and visiting devotees strongly advocated for the protection, preservation and promotion of the cave shrine and surrounding heritage landscape.

They also called for the establishment of a dedicated research and cultural centre on the life, teachings and philosophy of Abhinavagupta at the site.

According to local tradition, Abhinavagupta, accompanied by his disciples, entered the cave while reciting Bhairava Stava after completing his spiritual mission.

The hill also houses an ancient Bhairava temple, which remains in dilapidated condition.

Pilgrims said the cave contained stone-carved chambers, narrow passages, water sources and ancient lamp niches.

While many aspects of the cave remain shrouded in mystery, locals believe it represents one of the most significant yet under-recognised sites linked to Kashmir's civilisational heritage.

Baigh, who has campaigned for years to safeguard the shrine from illegal quarrying and neglect, said the cave and its surroundings require immediate conservation measures, including a complete ban on quarrying in the area.

Javed Baigh, a local activist who has long campaigned for the protection of the shrine and surrounding area, said the site had faced threats from illegal quarrying and years of neglect.

"There is an urgent need to ensure complete protection of the cave structure, impose a permanent ban on quarrying in the vicinity, preserve the entire heritage zone and promote the site nationally and internationally," Baigh said.

Baigh, who was threatened several times for protecting the hilltop cave shrine, said, "We want the government to take concrete measures to protect, preserve and promote it. This is among the most important spiritual places in Kashmir and the abode of a great sage whose philosophy is respected across the world. The world should know about this sacred place." Like him, filmmaker and actor Ramesh Pandita, who hailed from Sopore town and is now settled in Chandigarh, said it was a great spiritual experience to be there. "It is not just a cave but a place of divine energy and Shiva consciousness." He made a fervent appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to not only protect and preserve the sacred site but also promote it through the creation of an Acharya Abhinavagupta complex and a community centre, besides banning all types of quarrying in the area.

Pilgrims also demanded scientific documentation and exploration of the cave using modern technologies such as remote sensing and mapping tools, while urging authorities to develop facilities for pilgrims and researchers without disturbing the sanctity of the site.

"We are very happy to be here. I got solace after coming here after 36 years and paying my obeisance. I feel energised. We call upon the government to create some infrastructure here so that people can come and stay here to conduct meditation," Sushma Dhar, who hailed from Budgam but is now settled in Mumbai, said.

Calling the cave shrine associated with Acharya Abhinavagupta one of Kashmir's most significant spiritual and civilisational heritage sites, Baigh urged the government to ensure its protection, preservation and promotion at national and international levels.

Describing Beerwah as a cradle of Kashmir's civilisational heritage, Baigh said the town is intrinsically linked to Acharya Abhinavagupta, the renowned 10th-century philosopher, mystic, theologian and architect of Kashmir Shaivism, often referred to as the "Aristotle of Kashmir".

"This heritage belongs to every citizen of Kashmir and India. It is part of our collective civilisational identity and cannot be confined to any one religion or community," he said.

Baigh alleged that the site suffered extensive damage in previous decades due to illegal stone quarrying and a lack of official attention. He claimed that powerful quarrying interests attempted to alter the sacred landscape and that those raising concerns often faced intimidation.

Baigh said the philosopher authored more than 40 works on philosophy, aesthetics, theology and Tantra, including the monumental Tantraloka, regarded as one of the foundational texts of Kashmir Shaivism. PTI AB KSI KSI

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