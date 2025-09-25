Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaStalin Condoles Death Of TN Energy Secy Beela Venkatesan, Recalls Her Crucial Role During COVID-19 Crisis

Stalin Condoles Death Of TN Energy Secy Beela Venkatesan, Recalls Her Crucial Role During COVID-19 Crisis

Tamil Nadu mourns the loss of Dr Beela Venkatesan, a senior IAS officer and former Health Secretary, who died at 56 after a prolonged illness.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior IAS officer and former Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Dr Beela Venkatesan, who passed away at the age of 56 in Chennai after a prolonged illness. In a condolence message, Chief Minister Stalin said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of the Secretary of the Energy Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr Beela Venkatesan, IAS."

Highlighting her professional journey, the Chief Minister said, "Dr. Beela Venkatesan, who was a doctor by profession, later entered the Indian Administrative Service and served with vast experience in several important departments as Secretary. She played a crucial role as the Health Secretary during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic and had the opportunity to serve in several other significant responsibilities. His untimely demise is indeed a great loss."

He further extended his condolences to the bereaved family members, saying, "I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to his bereaved family members and to the senior officials of the government who are grieving his loss."

Dr Beela Rajesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, was widely known for her service as Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership during that critical time brought her into the public spotlight and earned appreciation for her calm and composed communication style during daily media briefings.

She passed away on Wednesday in Chennai due to a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains have been placed for public homage at her residence in Kottivakkam, ECR, Chennai.

 

 

ALSO READ: Delhi Ashram Scandal: Who Is ‘Godman’ Parthasarathy, Accused Of Sexual Harassment And Forgery, Now On The Run

Dr Beela Venkatesan was the daughter of former Director General of Police (DGP) L.N. Venkatesan and former MLA Rani Venkatesan. A medical doctor by qualification, she completed her MBBS from Madras Medical College before joining the civil services.
Throughout her administrative career, she held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu government and was known for her efficiency and dedication in public service. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Stalin
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
India
India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Missile From Rail-Based Launcher System: WATCH
India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Missile From Rail-Based Launcher System: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget