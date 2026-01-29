Beating Retreat Ceremony Showcases India’s Military Heritage | Colourful Video: Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026 will be held at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi, on January 29, marking the formal conclusion of India’s Republic Day celebrations.

The annual event showcases the musical traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, with massed bands from the Army, Navy and Air Force performing in the presence of the President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X earlier today that the Beating Retreat Ceremony would highlight the strength of India’s rich military legacy, and reiterated that the nation takes pride in its armed forces, who devote their lives to safeguarding the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Beating Retreat as a “solemn and dignified tradition” that marks the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. He said the ceremony, held against the iconic backdrop of Vijay Chowk, embodies the discipline, unity and enduring values of the Armed Forces, and serves as a symbol of national pride and military heritage.

According to Akashvani, this year’s Beating Retreat featured 30 musical presentations by bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), treating spectators to an evening of synchronised formations and evocative compositions.

What Is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?

Beating Retreat is a military ceremony that dates back to the 17th century. It originated as a battlefield practice, where drums were beaten at sunset to signal troops to retreat to their camps and stand down for the night.

Over time, the ritual evolved into a ceremonial tradition observed by armed forces across several countries, symbolising the end of military engagements for the day.

Why Is Beating Retreat Celebrated In India?

In India, the Beating Retreat Ceremony is observed annually on January 29 and marks the official end of Republic Day celebrations, which begin on January 26.

The ceremony reflects India’s military heritage, discipline and musical legacy, while also serving as a tribute to the armed forces. The event concludes the three-day national celebrations held to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Highlights Of Beating Retreat 2026

Performances by massed military bands of the Army, Navy and Air Force

Traditional and contemporary Indian compositions

Illuminated Raisina Hill, Vijay Chowk and North and South Block

Presence of the President of India and senior dignitaries

When and Where To Watch Beating Retreat 2026

Date: January 29, 2026

Venue: Vijay Chowk, New Delhi

Time: Evening ceremony

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and streamed across official digital platforms.

Why The Ceremony Holds Significance

Beyond its visual grandeur, Beating Retreat symbolises discipline, unity and respect for tradition within the Indian Armed Forces. It also offers citizens a moment of reflection as the Republic Day celebrations draw to a close.