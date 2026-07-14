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English NewsNewsIndiaBear Grylls Calls PM Modi Among ‘Most Powerful Leaders In The World’, Shares Throwback Photos

Bear Grylls Calls PM Modi Among ‘Most Powerful Leaders In The World’, Shares Throwback Photos

Bear Grylls praised PM Modi as one of the world's most powerful leaders, recalling their memorable Man vs Wild adventure in Uttarakhand.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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  • Real-time translation earpiece facilitated their seamless communication.

British survivalist and television presenter Bear Grylls has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the "most powerful leaders in the world," sharing a series of photographs from his meetings with global leaders, including former US President Barack Obama and Prince William. Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Grylls reflected on his interactions with influential personalities, saying that leadership is defined more by character than by volume. Grylls said, “I’ve met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest.”

The post has rekindled memories of Grylls' widely watched Man vs Wild episode with Modi, which showcased the Prime Minister's views on environmental conservation while highlighting India's wildlife heritage.

Bear Grylls Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Grylls' latest social media post featured photographs with Prime Minister Modi, former US President Barack Obama and Prince William.

He said, “I’ve met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest.”

The British adventurer has previously praised Modi on several occasions, describing him as a "great sport" and a "remarkable world leader" following their television appearance together.

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The Man vs Wild Episode That Captured Global Attention

In 2019, Modi joined Grylls for a special episode of Man vs Wild, filmed at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and broadcast worldwide on Discovery Channel.

The episode featured the duo trekking through dense forests, navigating rain-soaked terrain and constructing a makeshift raft from reeds while discussing wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

During the journey, Modi spoke about his early years spent in the Himalayas, saying the experience taught him to live in harmony with nature.

At one point, Grylls fashioned a spear as a precaution against wild animals. However, Modi declined to use it offensively, saying, “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on to it since you insist!”

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Modi Highlighted Conservation And Explained Behind-The-Scenes Technology

Throughout the programme, Modi stressed that people should coexist with nature rather than view it as an adversary. He linked environmental protection with his cleanliness campaigns, saying personal hygiene should be complemented by "social hygiene."

The Prime Minister also referred to the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—"The whole world is one family"—while urging people to preserve nature for future generations.

Following the broadcast, some viewers wondered how Grylls and Modi communicated seamlessly despite speaking different languages. Modi later clarified during an episode of Mann Ki Baat that real-time translation earpiece technology enabled smooth conversations throughout the filming.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Bear Grylls and PM Modi communicate during the Man vs Wild episode despite different languages?

Prime Minister Modi later clarified that they communicated seamlessly using a real-time translation earpiece. This technology enabled smooth conversations throughout the filming.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Barack Obama Prince William Man Vs Wild Bear Grylls Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi'
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