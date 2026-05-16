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HomeNewsIndiaBaramulla: Property Of Pakistan-Based Terror Accused Seized By Police

Baramulla: Property Of Pakistan-Based Terror Accused Seized By Police

Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi’s two-kanal property in Baramulla was attached by J&K Police. He is currently operating from Pakistan.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 08:54 PM (IST)

Srinagar: A property of a Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender, currently operating from Pakistan, was attached in Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused was Nadihal Rafiabad-resident Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi.

He said Qureshi was booked at the Panzalla Police Station under Section 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

The Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005, was enacted to control the movement of persons within and from then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said Qureshi had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to get illegal arms and ammunition training.

Qureshi is alleged to be linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), he said.

At present, Qureshi is operating from Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

The attached property was a piece of land measuring two kanals in Lashdaej Nadihal, he said.

Qureshi was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court under Section 88 of the CrPC.

This is the third such attachment action carried out by the police in Sopore in as many days, the spokesperson said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 May 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Srinagar Baramulla Hizbul Mujahideen Pakistan Property
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