Banks Closed In Several Cities Today For Mahavir Jayanti; Check Full List

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Banks in multiple parts of India will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. The holiday will be observed in major cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, among others.

The closure is part of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual holiday calendar. March has seen a total of 18 bank holidays, with Mahavir Jayanti marking the final one for the month.

Bank holidays in India are not uniform and vary from state to state, depending on regional festivals and observances. As a result, while banks in several cities will remain closed today, branches in other areas may continue operations.

As per RBI norms, banks remain shut across the country on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and all Sundays.

Cities Where Banks Are Closed Today

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, bank branches will not operate in cities such as Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi.

Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The festival holds deep significance for the Jain community, promoting values of non-violence, self-discipline, and spiritual growth. Devotees mark the day by visiting temples, offering prayers, and taking part in processions.

Next bank holiday

Banks in several cities will again remain closed on April 1 for the annual closing of accounts at the end of the financial year. This allows banks to complete reconciliations and prepare financial statements for the new fiscal cycle.

Despite branch closures, digital banking services will continue to function. Customers can access ATMs, UPI, and online banking platforms like NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS to carry out transactions. However, services that require visiting a branch, such as cheque clearance, will not be available.