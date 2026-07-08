Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Faces 8 FIRs Under 31 Legal Sections, Could Face Up To 7 Years

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who is contesting the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, has disclosed eight criminal cases against him in his election affidavit, according to the party's C-7 Form. The cases have been registered under 31 sections of law, though he has not been convicted in any of them.

If convicted in any of these cases, Kishor could face a prison term of up to seven years. However, as no charges have resulted in a conviction so far, he remains eligible to contest the election. The disclosures have sparked discussion over the pending cases as he enters the electoral fray.

Cases Linked To Protests

The cases against Kishor have been registered at police stations in Bettiah, Patna, Gandhi Maidan, Muzaffarpur, Pirbahore, Saharsa and the Secretariat area. One case was filed in 2024, while the remaining seven were registered in 2025.

According to the party, the cases stem from protests and demonstrations on public interest issues. Kishor has previously maintained that none of the cases against him involve moral turpitude or any offence of a personal nature.

Kishor is contesting the Bankipur Assembly bypoll as the Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, adding a new dimension to the electoral contest. Explaining his candidature, he said the party chose him based on his organisational experience, leadership and the public support he received during his statewide padayatra.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters on Monday, Kishor accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin of "abandoning" the Bankipur Assembly constituency after getting his first opportunity to enter Parliament. The bypoll was necessitated after Nabin vacated the Assembly seat.