Banke Bihari Temple Funds: SC Orders Audit Trail, Warns Against Donation Diversion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC mandates all Banke Bihari Temple donations go to treasury.

Priests cannot keep donations; deity has primary right to funds.

Court seeks transparency; warns against obstructing donation process.

The Supreme Court has issued important directions regarding donations made by devotees at Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari Temple, stressing that every rupee donated must first be deposited in the temple treasury.

The court said donations should reach the temple account directly through its official online channels or donation boxes.

The Supreme Court made it clear that temple sevayats, priests or any other person associated with the temple cannot keep donation money with themselves. It said donations made by devotees are meant for the deity and that the deity has the first right over the funds.

Only after the money is deposited in the temple treasury can sevayats or other concerned persons receive their share.

Also Read: Supreme Court Rejects Tarun Tejpal’s Plea, Directs Him To Surrender Within 2 Weeks

SC Flags Serious Issues, Seeks Transparency

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued the directions after hearing senior advocate Maninder Singh. Singh placed before the court a status report submitted by the high-powered committee monitoring the temple’s functioning and also presented photographs related to the temple.

Singh told the court that there were serious issues in the matter that required immediate attention.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the Supreme Court directed the temple management committee to ensure transparency and accountability in the entire donation process and put in place an appropriate system for this purpose.

The court said a complete record of donations received at the temple must be maintained, leaving no scope for irregularities or misappropriation.

SC Warns Against Blocking Donations

The Supreme Court also issued a stern warning to sevayats and other concerned persons, saying any attempt to prevent donations from reaching the temple treasury or obstruct the system would be viewed seriously.

Also Read: Supreme Court Seeks Replies From 20 Rebel TMC MPs On Abhishek Banerjee’s Disqualification Plea

The court also issued directions concerning the temple’s properties. If there is any proposal to purchase property using temple funds, the Supreme Court must be informed and the transaction can proceed only after obtaining the court’s permission.

This means any decision to purchase property with temple funds cannot be taken without the Supreme Court being informed and granting approval.