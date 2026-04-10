Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBangladeshi woman held in Haridwar for illegal stay; man arrested for sheltering her

Bangladeshi woman held in Haridwar for illegal stay; man arrested for sheltering her

Haridwar, Apr 9 (PTI): Police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have arrested a Bangladeshi woman for allegedly staying illegally in India using fake documents, and also detained an Indian man accused of providing her shelter, an official sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Haridwar, Apr 9 (PTI): Police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have arrested a Bangladeshi woman for allegedly staying illegally in India using fake documents, and also detained an Indian man accused of providing her shelter, an official said.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said the woman was detained in the Jwalapur area on Wednesday during a verification drive under 'Operation Prahar', which is being conducted to identify suspicious persons.

Singh said the woman initially identified herself as Sweety, but upon sustained questioning revealed her real identity as Sahela Begum (41), a resident of Comilla in Bangladesh.

The investigation revealed that Begum had separated from her husband in 2023 and later came to India after befriending Shyamdas (45), a resident of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, on social media, he said.

The police said that with Shyamdas' help, the woman got fake documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, Indian passport and a marriage certificate, prepared.

All the forged documents, along with a Bangladesh passport and a citizenship identity card, were seized from the woman, they said.

Shyamdas has also been arrested on charges of providing shelter to the woman and helping her obtain the fake documents, the police said. PTI COR DPT NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 10 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Amritpal Mehron, main accused in social media influencer's killing, being brought back to Punjab from UAE: Sources
Amritpal Mehron, main accused in social media influencer's killing, being brought back to Punjab from UAE: Sources
India
HC grants bail to preacher Rampal in 2014 violence case, directs him not to promote 'mob mentality'
HC grants bail to preacher Rampal in 2014 violence case, directs him not to promote 'mob mentality'
India
Bangladeshi woman held in Haridwar for illegal stay; man arrested for sheltering her
Bangladeshi woman held in Haridwar for illegal stay; man arrested for sheltering her
India
Govt notifies CAPF (General Administration) Act after president's assent
Govt notifies CAPF (General Administration) Act after president's assent
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget