HomeNewsIndiaModi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Poll Victory: 'India Continues To Stand In Support Of Bangladesh'

PM Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman of BNP on their election victory in Bangladesh, reaffirming India's commitment to strong bilateral ties.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Tarique Rahman after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his best wishes to Rahman and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strong bilateral ties with Bangladesh. “I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership."

"India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals.”

The congratulatory message signals New Delhi’s readiness to engage with the incoming leadership in Dhaka and maintain continuity in India-Bangladesh relations across trade, connectivity, security and regional cooperation.

BNP Responds To PM's Wish

Nazrul Islam Khan, chief of BNP’s polls coordination committee, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman by expressing gratitude on behalf of the party. He stated: “We also on behalf of our party thank him and we believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, the relation between these two countries and people of these two countries will be strengthened.”

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 09:12 AM (IST)
