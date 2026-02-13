Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge

India’s long-standing political comfort with the Awami League in Dhaka is facing a fresh test as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) moves closer to forming the next government. For New Delhi, the shift does not immediately signal instability, but it does require a careful recalibration of diplomatic and strategic engagement.

After years of working closely with Awami League leadership on connectivity, security and regional cooperation, India now confronts a more layered political environment — one where parliamentary arithmetic and ideological balancing will matter more than ever.

Jamaat’s Growing Influence In Parliament

A key variable in the evolving equation is the strengthened presence of Jamaat-e-Islami in Parliament. While its influence does not automatically translate into a policy overhaul, its ideological stance toward India and historical links with Pakistan introduce additional complexity, reported News 18.

Jamaat’s past rhetoric has often reflected suspicion of India’s regional role. Even if the BNP leadership seeks pragmatic ties with New Delhi, parliamentary pressure from Jamaat could push the government to adopt firmer public postures on India-related matters to avoid perceptions of softness.

Such dynamics may shape debates on bilateral issues that have remained sensitive for years.

Teesta, Connectivity & Security Cooperation

The unresolved Teesta River water-sharing agreement could re-emerge as a focal point of nationalist discourse, potentially complicating ongoing negotiations. Similarly, India-supported infrastructure and connectivity initiatives, cross-border energy arrangements, and broader regional integration frameworks may face closer scrutiny.

Security collaboration — particularly intelligence sharing, counterterrorism coordination and border management — has been a cornerstone of India-Bangladesh ties in recent years. However, nationalist and Islamist constituencies within Bangladesh’s political space could advocate for a recalibration of these arrangements.

Public Messaging Versus Ideological Legacy

In a recent interview, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman adopted a notably conciliatory tone. He described India as Bangladesh’s “nearest neighbour” and a “priority.” He also rejected the notion of minorities and majorities, insisting that all citizens are equal.

This contrast between ideological history and present-day public messaging illustrates the complexity of Bangladesh’s shifting political terrain. For India, engagement with a BNP-led government will likely involve balancing cooperation with vigilance.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the BNP’s decisive win, New Delhi continues to grapple with a number of sensitive issues in its ties with Dhaka as 2026 approaches. Foremost among them is the renewal of the Farakka Water Treaty, due to lapse that year, along with wider concerns related to trade and economic engagement. At the same time, India has expressed apprehension over the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh in the aftermath of targeted attacks reported in 2024.