HomeNewsIndia'Bangalore More Expensive Than London': Couple's Jaw-Dropping Rs 5.9 Lakh Spend In A Month Sparks Reactions

'Bangalore More Expensive Than London': Couple's Jaw-Dropping Rs 5.9 Lakh Spend In A Month Sparks Reactions

A Bengaluru couple, Prakriti and Ashish, sparked online buzz by sharing their Rs 5.9 lakh August expenses dominated by spendings on travel, followed by fitness, rent and SIP investments.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
A Bengaluru-based couple, Prakriti and Ashish, have set social media abuzz after publicly sharing a detailed breakdown of their August expenses, which added up to an eye-popping Rs 5.9 lakh. The video, posted on Instagram, has already clocked nearly two million views, drawing a mix of admiration, curiosity, and debate.

Couple's Rs 5.9 Lakh Expenditure Breakdown 

According to their post, the biggest share of spending went to travel with about Rs 3.5 lakh splurged on flights and hotel stays for multiple trips. Fitness ranked next with Rs 40,000 allocated to personal trainers and Pilates classes for Prakriti. Their monthly grocery bill, customised to meet their fitness goals stood at Rs 20,000.

Other costs included Rs 42,000 on rent, Rs 10,000 for house help, utilities and OTT subscriptions, Rs 13,000 on dining out and food delivery, Rs 1 lakh invested in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Rs 15,000 on cab fares, insurance and other miscellaneous needs.

The couple also reflected on their journey toward financial compatibility, admitting to early struggles due to different approaches to money. “I will be brutally honest but we had a rock start managing money, where one was taught to not interfere in someone else’s finances and the other was too pragmatic and organised. And honestly, if we can work a way around and talk at length about money and investments, I am sure any couple can,” she wrote on their couple page Escape To Landscapes.

Highlighting the role of communication, they added: “Because you’re not just living with your life partner, you’re also building a life with them—and that takes addressing a lot of tough topics so they don’t become an issue later on.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prakriti Arora | Ashish ✈️ Travel Couple (@escapetolandscapes)

Their openness has triggered widespread discussion online with many users praising their transparency, while others questioned the sustainability of such high expenses. A social media user said, "Looks like Bangalore is more expensive than London", while another user said that the couple's expense was more than his year's income.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
