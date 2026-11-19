Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena protested Sonia Gandhi's book insulting Savarkar.

Leader Shaina NC tore a photograph, sparking controversy.

Congress alleged insult to Bal Thackeray, demanded investigation.

Sena clarified incident, demanding book's withdrawal from publisher.

A Shiv Sena protest against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's memoir has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra, with a video of party leader Shaina NC tearing the wrong photograph going viral on social media. The protest, held in Mumbai on Wednesday, was organised over allegations that Gandhi's book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, contained remarks insulting Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC and Sanjay Nirupam, tore copies of the memoir and demanded that its distribution be banned. However, the incident involving a photograph linked to Sena founder Bal Thackeray soon became the focus of the controversy, drawing sharp reactions from Congress leaders.

Shaina NC Tears Wrong Photograph During Sena Protest

A video from the protest shows Shaina NC tearing a photograph before apparently realising that it was not the image she intended to destroy. The person standing near her appears to alert her to the mistake, following which she looks visibly uncomfortable.

According to news agency PTI, Shaina whispered “sorry” before putting the paper down. She was subsequently seen attempting to cover the damaged photograph with other papers.

Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that Sena members had torn a photograph of Bal Thackeray during the protest. Shaina rejected the allegation, clarifying that the photograph she tore featured former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, not Thackeray.

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Why Did Shiv Sena Protest Against Sonia Gandhi's Book?

The protest centred on passages in Sonia Gandhi's memoir that allegedly described Savarkar as a “Hindutva exclusionary”.

Accusing the former Congress president of insulting the Hindutva ideologue, Shaina said, “Sonia Gandhi has humiliated Savarkar... But Balasaheb Thackeray always said that Savarkar is the soul of Hindutva,”

She also demanded that the publisher, HarperCollins, withdraw the passages appearing on pages 201 and 443 of the book.

The Sena leaders brought along an old photograph showing Thackeray striking an effigy of Aiyar with a slipper. The image dates back to 2004, when Thackeray protested at Mumbai's Shivaji Park over Aiyar's alleged remarks against Savarkar. Aiyar was then serving as Union Petroleum Minister in the UPA government.

Nana Patole Demands FIR, Shaina Warns Of Defamation

Patole condemned the protest, describing it as “petty and low-level politics.” He alleged that the Sena leaders had gone so far as to tear a photograph of their founder and demanded an FIR against those involved, along with an apology.

Shaina hit back, accusing the Opposition of “twisting an incident to create a false narrative”. She also threatened defamation proceedings against those spreading the allegation and shared a photograph on X to support her clarification.

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Congress Leaders Slam Eknath Shinde-Led Sena

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad criticised the protest, saying it insulted Maharashtra's identity and hurt the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks. She questioned the ideological commitment and political loyalty of the Sena leaders involved.

Congress workers and office-bearers also staged a protest on a prominent Mumbai road, carrying banners against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and raising slogans.

Latur district Congress president Abhay Salunke described the incident as an indication of the Sena leaders' intellectual bankruptcy. He called the protest an “irresponsible attempt driven by arrogance of power and money” and accused the leaders of damaging Thackeray's photograph while invoking his legacy for political gains.