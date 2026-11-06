Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Booked Over Remarks On Lord Krishna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Criminal defamation filed against Dhirendra Shastri over Krishna remarks.

Shastri allegedly called Lord Krishna

Complainant, a descendant, states remarks hurt religious sentiments.

Agra court registered case; next hearing scheduled December 14.

A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri in an Agra court over his remarks about Lord Krishna during a religious discourse, with the complainant alleging that the comments hurt the sentiments and social reputation of the deity's descendants.

Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh moved the complaint before the Agra Civil Court, accusing Shastri of making derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna while delivering a Ram Katha in Karera, Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The complaint was taken up for preliminary hearing before Civil Judge Kanchan Kumar. The court registered the case and scheduled the next hearing for December 14.

What Did Dhirendra Shastri Say About Lord Krishna?

According to the complaint, Shastri compared the physical postures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during the religious discourse.

The preacher allegedly said, "Those who follow Krishna might feel bad, but Krishna is very crooked. Even when he stands, he is bent at three places."

The complainant argued that the remarks were derogatory and had hurt the religious sentiments of Lord Krishna's descendants, besides affecting their social standing.

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Lawyer Claims Descent From Lord Krishna

Singh contended that Lord Krishna was born in human form during the Dwapar Yuga and that his descendants continue to reside in India.

To support his claim, he referred to historical accounts of communities such as the Jadoons, Jadejas and Bhatis, which he cited as descendants of Lord Krishna.

The advocate also claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna through his maternal lineage. He alleged that Shastri's remarks had hurt the religious sentiments of the community and damaged its social reputation.

Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks On Religious Preachers

The legal development came a day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav appealed to organisers and sponsors of religious programmes to distance themselves from controversial preachers.

Reacting to Yadav's remarks, BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary quoted a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas, suggesting that those whose own conduct was questionable should refrain from preaching to others.

(With inputs from PTI)