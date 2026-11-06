A criminal defamation complaint was filed against Dhirendra Shastri in Agra. It alleges his remarks about Lord Krishna during a discourse hurt the sentiments and social reputation of the deity's descendants.
Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Booked Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh, who claims descent from Lord Krishna through his maternal lineage, has accused Shastri of making derogatory comments about the deity's physical posture.
- Criminal defamation filed against Dhirendra Shastri over Krishna remarks.
- Shastri allegedly called Lord Krishna
- Complainant, a descendant, states remarks hurt religious sentiments.
- Agra court registered case; next hearing scheduled December 14.
A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri in an Agra court over his remarks about Lord Krishna during a religious discourse, with the complainant alleging that the comments hurt the sentiments and social reputation of the deity's descendants.
Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh moved the complaint before the Agra Civil Court, accusing Shastri of making derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna while delivering a Ram Katha in Karera, Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.
The complaint was taken up for preliminary hearing before Civil Judge Kanchan Kumar. The court registered the case and scheduled the next hearing for December 14.
What Did Dhirendra Shastri Say About Lord Krishna?
According to the complaint, Shastri compared the physical postures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during the religious discourse.
The preacher allegedly said, "Those who follow Krishna might feel bad, but Krishna is very crooked. Even when he stands, he is bent at three places."
The complainant argued that the remarks were derogatory and had hurt the religious sentiments of Lord Krishna's descendants, besides affecting their social standing.
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Lawyer Claims Descent From Lord Krishna
Singh contended that Lord Krishna was born in human form during the Dwapar Yuga and that his descendants continue to reside in India.
To support his claim, he referred to historical accounts of communities such as the Jadoons, Jadejas and Bhatis, which he cited as descendants of Lord Krishna.
The advocate also claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna through his maternal lineage. He alleged that Shastri's remarks had hurt the religious sentiments of the community and damaged its social reputation.
Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks On Religious Preachers
The legal development came a day after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav appealed to organisers and sponsors of religious programmes to distance themselves from controversial preachers.
Reacting to Yadav's remarks, BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary quoted a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas, suggesting that those whose own conduct was questionable should refrain from preaching to others.
(With inputs from PTI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was a criminal defamation complaint filed against Dhirendra Shastri?
What specific remarks did Dhirendra Shastri make about Lord Krishna?
Shastri allegedly said,
Who filed the complaint against Dhirendra Shastri, and what is their claim?
Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh filed the complaint. He claims descent from Lord Krishna through his maternal lineage, citing communities like Jadoons, Jadejas, and Bhatis as descendants.
What is the current legal status of the complaint against Dhirendra Shastri?
The Agra Civil Court has registered the case for preliminary hearing. The next hearing for the criminal defamation complaint is scheduled for December 14.