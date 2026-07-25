Bag with Rs 85 lakh gold jewellery snatched from courier employee in Mathura, search on for accused

Mathura (UP), Jul 24 (PTI): A courier employee carrying gold jewellery worth Rs 80-85 lakh for local traders lost the consignment here after a snatcher grabbed his bag and fled with his accomplices on Friday evening, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, the incident took place near Govardhan Chauraha when the employee was boarding a Rajasthan Roadways bus bound for Delhi.

Gaurav Singh, an employee of Rajasthan-based jeweller Rakesh Kumar Patel, had collected the jewellery from traders in the Mandi Ramdas area and was carrying it to Delhi in a bag, SSP Kumar said.

He said Singh was about to place the bag near the driver's seat while talking to bus driver Jeetu, an acquaintance, when a youth suddenly boarded the bus, snatched the bag and ran away.

The accused later joined his accomplices waiting nearby on a motorcycle and fled from the spot. Singh and the bus driver chased the robbers but failed to catch them.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Kumar said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was being examined to identify the accused.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the robbers, he added. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK

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