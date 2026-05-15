Ayush ministry inks MoU with Digital India BHASHINI Division to strengthen multilingual services

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI): An MoU was signed on Thursday between the Ayush ministry and the Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to enable faster transcription and translation of Ayush knowledge systems into multiple Indian languages through advanced AI-powered language technology.

Under the initiative titled "BHASHINI Rajyam - A BHASHINI Sahayogi Programme," the partnership aims to integrate the BHASHINI Platform, India's national language digital public infrastructure, across various digital platforms and services of the Ayush ministry, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Ayush, through the Ayush Grid initiative, is working across healthcare, capacity building, research, drug administration, and related sectors. Several portals, applications, and AI-enabled solutions developed under Ayush Grid are proposed to be made available in all 22 scheduled languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure wider accessibility and outreach.

This collaboration will integrate digital India BHASHINI's technologies across Ayush digital solutions, including Ayush Grid portals, applications, and AI tools, to strengthen multilingual accessibility and expand digital outreach across the country, the statement said.

Focused efforts will also be undertaken to develop domain-specific multilingual terminology systems, strengthen Ayush language datasets, and build contextual AI models for healthcare and wellness communication related to Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Yoga and Naturopathy, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr Subodh Kumar, Director, Ministry of Ayush, and Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Digital India BHASHINI Division.

Highlighting the importance of making Ayush knowledge accessible in every Indian language, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, "Ayush systems of medicine carry immense civilisational knowledge and cultural depth. Ensuring that this knowledge becomes accessible in every Indian language is essential for inclusive healthcare delivery and public outreach.

"Through this collaboration with BHASHINI, we aim to strengthen multilingual capabilities across the Ayush ecosystem, develop robust domain-specific terminologies, and build future-ready AI systems that can support citizens seamlessly across linguistic boundaries." Stressing the transformative potential of multilingual AI technologies in improving healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level, Dr Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said the ministry has consistently focused on leveraging digital technologies to improve accessibility and service delivery.

This collaboration represents an important step towards more inclusive and citizen-centric digital healthcare ecosystems, she said.

Nag said, "Language-inclusive AI systems are critical for ensuring equitable access to digital public services. Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to build multilingual and voice-enabled healthcare ecosystems capable of supporting citizens in their preferred languages while strengthening India's larger Digital Public Infrastructure vision." Ayush Grid OSD, Naman Goyal, said that the Yoga Portal and the Ayush Grid master portal, MAISP, had already integrated a version of the BHASHINI plugin and received encouraging feedback from users across the country in their local languages.

He added that following the signing of the MoU, all portals under the Ayush Grid ecosystem would be onboarded onto BHASHINI, enabling Ayush services to reach people across all regions of the country by transcending language barriers.

Discussions also explored opportunities to leverage the NAMASTE Portal, India's digital repository for standardised Ayush terminologies, for glossary-building and future multilingual AI model development for the healthcare sector. PTI PLB MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)