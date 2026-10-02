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English NewsNewsIndiaAyodhya Ram Temple Steps Up Security After Donation Theft, Orders 100% Staff Verification, Character Checks

Ayodhya Ram Temple Steps Up Security After Donation Theft, Orders 100% Staff Verification, Character Checks

The Ram temple administration is undergoing a security and administrative overhaul, with 100 per cent staff verification ordered under newly appointed CEO Jitendra Mishra.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trust relieved key members, improving monitoring and devotee facilities.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to carry out 100 per cent verification of all staff working at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as part of enhanced security measures following the donation theft row.

The verification process will include police verification, character certificates and detailed information about employees' families and relatives. Police-issued character certificates will also be mandatory for the temple staff, news agency PTI report.

The decision comes amid tightened security and administrative measures following the theft of offerings at the temple that came to light in June this year. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case, and all the accused are currently in jail. A 70,000-page chargesheet was filed in the case last week.

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Temple Administration Undergoes Overhaul

The staff verification exercise is being conducted under the leadership of the temple's newly appointed chief executive officer, retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, who took charge last month, the PTI report said.

The temple administration has also undergone a major restructuring. Former general secretary Champat Rai and Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been relieved of their responsibilities.

Trust member Dinendra Das said on Thursday that decisions taken by the Trust would be accepted by everyone associated with the temple.

"Whatever decision the Trust takes will be accepted by everyone. The worship rituals are proceeding smoothly, donations are being received properly and a large number of devotees are visiting the temple for darshan and aarti," Das told PTI Videos.

As part of the wider administrative overhaul, the Trust has also increased monitoring of its staff and is focusing on improving facilities for devotees.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has there been an administrative restructuring at the Ram temple?

Yes, the temple administration has undergone a major restructuring. Former general secretary Champat Rai and Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been relieved of their responsibilities.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Jitendra Mishra
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