Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Donation Scam Probe: CCTV Shows 5 Of 8 Accused Removing Cash, Hiding It In Socks

Ram Temple Donation Scam Probe: CCTV Shows 5 Of 8 Accused Removing Cash, Hiding It In Socks

CCTV footage allegedly shows Ram Temple donation counters pocketing cash as police recover Rs 80 lakh in the Ayodhya embezzlement probe.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCTV footage showed five individuals stealing cash during counting.
  • Police recovered Rs 80 lakh, arresting eight suspects.
  • SIT examines temple administration, outsourcing, and potential bank roles.

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has gathered pace after police claimed that CCTV footage captured several accused allegedly stealing cash while counting offerings made by devotees. Investigators say searches conducted at locations linked to the suspects have also resulted in the recovery of around Rs 80 lakh. The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged misappropriation of donations received at the Shri Ram Lalla shrine.

CCTV Footage Allegedly Captures Theft During Cash Counting

According to investigators, CCTV footage covering the past 45 days shows five of the eight arrested individuals allegedly removing bundles of currency notes during the counting process.

Police claim the accused can be seen concealing cash inside their clothing and socks before leaving the counting area.

An officer quoted by The Indian Express stated that during the counting, five individuals could be seen whisking away bundles of notes from the pile, concealing them in their clothes or stuffing them into socks. The officer mentioned that searches at premises linked to these individuals had already resulted in the recovery of cash. He added that, unfortunately, the temple did not retain CCTV footage for more than 45 days, so it could not be said with certainty how long the theft had been occurring.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Donation Case: Cash, Dollars, Jewellery Recovered From Seven Accused

Rs 80 L Recovered; Eight Arrested

The SIT said searches at premises linked to the accused led to the recovery of approximately Rs 80 lakh.

Those arrested in the case are Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastav.

Among those arrested is Tinnu Yadav, who is employed as the driver of Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Investigators have not alleged any wrongdoing by Champat Rai.

ALSO READ: VHP Distances Itself From Ram Temple Donation Theft, Says Action On Champat Rai After Probe

Probe Expands To Hiring Process, Temple Administration

The outsourcing agency that supplied personnel for the donation-counting work has distanced itself from the accused, stating that the names of the workers were recommended by the State Bank of India (SBI), which manages the deposit of the temple's donations.

Investigators are now examining whether any bank employees played a role in the alleged embezzlement.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the SIT's investigation by 15 days, allowing the three-member panel to continue examining the temple's administrative functioning, including staff appointments and land-related matters.

In a parallel investigation, Uttar Pradesh Police questioned accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group office in Ayodhya. Police had earlier obtained his 24-hour remand from a local court and subsequently conducted searches at his residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Before You Go

Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Examines Alleged VIP Darshan Racket Alongside Donation Theft Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the investigation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple about?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Lalla shrine. This involves the misappropriation of cash offerings made by devotees.

How was the alleged theft discovered?

Police claimed CCTV footage covering the past 45 days allegedly showed five arrested individuals removing cash bundles during the counting process. They were seen concealing money in their clothing and socks.

How much money has been recovered, and how many people have been arrested?

Approximately ₹80 lakh has been recovered from premises linked to the suspects. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations.

Is the investigation limited to the alleged theft?

No, the investigation has expanded. It now includes examining the outsourcing agency's hiring process, potential involvement of bank employees, and the temple's overall administrative functioning.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam Ayodhya Donation Theft
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ram Temple Donation Scam Probe: CCTV Shows 5 Of 8 Accused Removing Cash, Hiding It In Socks
Ram Temple Donation Scam Probe: CCTV Shows 5 Of 8 Accused Removing Cash, Hiding It In Socks
India
Who Has More Ex-AIADMK Leaders? DMK, TVK Spar Over 'Washing Machine' Remark
Who Has More Ex-AIADMK Leaders? DMK, TVK Spar Over 'Washing Machine' Remark
India
Uttarakhand: 'Orange' alert for rain in Nainital, Bageshwar on Friday
Uttarakhand: 'Orange' alert for rain in Nainital, Bageshwar on Friday
India
53.24 kg of poppy husk seized in Haryana
53.24 kg of poppy husk seized in Haryana
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Examines Alleged VIP Darshan Racket Alongside Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Ram Temple Row: Trust Member Dinendra Das Backs SIT Probe, Makes Fresh Allegations
North India Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods Across J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand
Mumbai Manhole Death: BMC Faces Backlash After Fatal Rainwater Drain Incident in Shakinaaka
Punjab Congress: Channi Calls Key Meeting Amid Leadership Buzz Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget