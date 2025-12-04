Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRajinikanth Pays Emotional Tribute To AVM Saravanan: ‘He Stood By Me In Tough Times’

Rajinikanth Pays Emotional Tribute To AVM Saravanan: ‘He Stood By Me In Tough Times’

Rajinikanth mourned the death of producer AVM Saravanan, praising his gentlemanly nature and support during tough times.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth paid glowing tributes to veteran film producer AVM Saravanan, who passed away early on Thursday, saying the latter was a true gentleman and that he was someone who had stood by him when he was going through difficult times.

Talking to the media after paying his last respects to the veteran producer whose demise marks the end of an era for the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth said, " He was a really great person. He was a true example of a gentleman. He would always wear white colour dresses and his heart was likewise pure. He was someone who loved cinema with all his heart. If he spoke for minutes, he would remember his dad whom he called "Appachi" several times."

The actor then went on to share details of the special relationship he shared with the iconic producer, known for his kindness and humility.

Rajinikanth said, "He loved me a lot and was a well wisher of mine. He has stood by me when I went through difficult times. I have acted in nine films in AVM. All nine films emerged as big hits. It won't be an exaggeration if I said that the main reason for them becoming hits was Saravanan sir."

The superstar then went on to say, "In the eighties, it was 'Murattu Kalai'. It was made on a grand scale in Tamil. In the 2000s, it was 'Sivaji', which was again made on a grand scale. Similarly, he was in talks with me to make another film in the 2020s. That hasn't happened."

Stating that he was pained by the loss of the producer, Rajinikanth said, "I express my deepest condolences to his family members and may his soul rest in peace."

For the unaware, Iconic producer AVM Saravanan passed away early on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

AVM Saravanan, who had celebrated his birthday only a day before, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as the force behind numerous iconic films produced under the prestigious AVM banner.

His contributions shaped generations of cinema and earned him immense admiration across the industry.

The news of the veteran producer's death plunged the Tamil film industry in gloom, with many production houses cancelling events scheduled for the day as a mark of respect to a man considered a visionary, a mentor, and a pioneer of Tamil cinema.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among those who paid respects to the departed icon of Tamil cinema.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget