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HomeNewsIndiaAutorickshaw driver held after pregnant police constable injured near Delhi's South Campus road

Autorickshaw driver held after pregnant police constable injured near Delhi's South Campus road

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI): An autorickshaw driver has been arrested after a pregnant constable of the Delhi Police was seriously injured in a road accident near the Motilal Nehru College on South Campus, an official said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI): An autorickshaw driver has been arrested after a pregnant constable of the Delhi Police was seriously injured in a road accident near the Motilal Nehru College on South Campus, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at the South Campus police station on April 2, following which an investigating officer reached the spot and found a damaged autorickshaw and a loading tempo stationed ahead of it on the roadside.

"Both drivers -- Vijender Singh, a resident of Jaitpur, and Aditya Kumar, a resident of Chhawla -- were present at the scene, but no complainant was found," the officer said.

Police said information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) linked to the incident was later received from the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured, identified as Dzuthotalu Rhakho, a resident of Munirka village, was found unfit to give a statement at the time.

On April 5, the injured woman, who is posted as a constable in the Security Unit of the Delhi Police, recorded her statement. She told police that she was travelling in an autorickshaw from the Security Line to Munirka along with two colleagues when the accident took place.

According to her statement, a loading tempo moving ahead of the autorickshaw applied sudden brakes and the autorickshaw, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, collided with the vehicle. She sustained injuries to her knee in the incident.

"Based on her complaint, a case was registered. The autorickshaw driver, Vijender Singh, has been arrested," the officer said.

Both the autorickshaw and the loading tempo involved in the accident have been seized, and further investigation into the case is underway. PTI BM RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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Autorickshaw driver held after pregnant police constable injured near Delhi's South Campus road
Autorickshaw driver held after pregnant police constable injured near Delhi's South Campus road
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