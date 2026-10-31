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English NewsNewsIndiaAuthorities warn parents against allowing minors to drive in J-K's Doda

Authorities warn parents against allowing minors to drive in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI): Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have warned vehicle owners and parents against allowing minors to drive motor vehicles, cautioning that violations would invite strict legal actio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI): Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have warned vehicle owners and parents against allowing minors to drive motor vehicles, cautioning that violations would invite strict legal action.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Doda, said the department had received reports of vehicle owners and parents handing over their vehicles to minors who were not legally eligible to drive.

The circular clarified that no motor vehicle should be handed over to a person below 18 years of age or anyone without a valid and effective driving licence for the relevant category of vehicle.

“Such acts constitute serious violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, particularly Sections 4 and 5 read with Sections 181 and 180, and would invite legal action against both the driver and the vehicle owner or person responsible,” it said.

The ARTO advised parents and vehicle owners to ensure that minors were not allowed to drive under any circumstances.

The department warned that violations detected by the authorities would be viewed seriously and strict action initiated under the relevant provisions of law.

Emphasising road safety, the circular also urged motorists to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and use seat belts while driving or travelling in motor vehicles. PTI AB AB MDO

MDO

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2026 12:32 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 31 October 2026
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