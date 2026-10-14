At least 13 children dead as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar''s Vaishali

Hajipur (Bihar), Oct 13 (PTI): At least 13 children, all aged below 15 years, died after a boat carrying around 20 passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased, while Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said Rs 4 lakh would be provided to every bereaved family.

According to Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm under the Raghopur police station jurisdiction, around 70 kms from the district headquarters.

The passengers, mostly from Rampur Shyamchand village, were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river when the boat capsized.

"The boat was said to be carrying 15 to 20 people, mostly children. The exact number is not yet known. Thirteen bodies have been fished out so far, and all the victims were below the age of 15 years," she told reporters.

"Search and rescue operations are underway. Local divers are being assisted by the State Disaster Response Force. So far, seven children have been rescued. They are undergoing treatment at NMCH hospital in Patna, and their condition is said to be stable," Singh said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is an MLA from Raghopur Assembly constituency, posted his video on X saying, "I have spoken to the local administration and learnt that 14 bodies have been recovered so far..

Prime Minister Modi termed the Bihar boat tragedy "deeply painful," and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

RJD leader Yadav said, "I have urged the officials concerned to speed up rescue operations. I will be there tomorrow to offer succour to my people in this hour of grief." PTI SUK PKD NAC NSD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)