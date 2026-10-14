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English NewsNewsIndiaAt least 13 children, all aged under 15, drown as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali

At least 13 children, all aged under 15, drown as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali

Hajipur (Bihar), Oct 13 (PTI): At least 13 children, all under 15 years of age, drowned after a boat carrying more than a dozen passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district late Tuesday evening, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 01:28 AM (IST)

Hajipur (Bihar), Oct 13 (PTI): At least 13 children, all under 15 years of age, drowned after a boat carrying more than a dozen passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district late Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to District Magistrate Varsha Singh, the incident took place around 8.30 pm in the Raghopur police station area, around 70 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Officials said the incident occurred as residents of Rampur Shyamchand village were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river.

"The boat was said to be carrying 15 to 20 persons, mostly children. An exact number is not yet known. Thirteen bodies have been fished out so far, and the deceased are all less than 15 years of age", she told reporters.

"Rescue operations are on. Local divers are being assisted by the SDRF. So far, seven children have been rescued. They are undergoing treatment at the NMCH hospital in Patna, where their condition is said to be stable,” she added.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who represents the Raghopur Assembly constituency, said on X that he spoke to the district administration and was apprised of the incident.

"I have urged the officials concerned to speed up rescue operations. I will be there tomorrow to offer succour to my people in this hour of grief," he said, and promised to meet the bereaved families soon after returning from Delhi. PTI SUK PKD NSD NAC KSI

KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 01:30 AM (IST)
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