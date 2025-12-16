Assamese Migrant Woman Sexually Assaulted In TN’s Tirunelveli, 2 Minors Among 3 Arrested

An incident involving the sexual assault of a migrant woman from Assam has sent shockwaves through Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. The crime, allegedly committed by three individuals including two minors, took place in an isolated area near a paddy field under the Srivaikundam police limits. Police have confirmed that all three accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

The assault, which reportedly occurred in front of the victim’s husband, has reignited concerns over the safety of migrant labourers, especially women, working in remote industrial belts across the state.

Quarry Belt With Large Migrant Workforce

The incident occurred near Sivanthipatti, an area known for its stone quarries and brick kilns. These industries attract workers from various districts of Tamil Nadu and from other states, including Assam. Many labourers live in temporary settlements close to their workplaces, often accompanied by their families.

According to the police, the victim and her husband had arrived from Assam about two months ago after being recruited by a local labour agent to work in a stone quarry in the Srivaikundam region. The agent reportedly collected a commission for arranging their employment and accommodation. However, the couple soon became dissatisfied, citing poor living conditions and wages that were lower than promised.

Decision To Leave Sparks Conflict

Frustrated by the lack of basic facilities and inadequate pay, the couple decided to quit the job and look for alternative work in Kerala. When they informed the agent of their decision, he allegedly reacted angrily and pressured them to continue working at the quarry.

Despite repeated phone calls and threats, the couple went ahead with their plan. On the day of the incident, they boarded an autorickshaw from the Arasan Kulam area, where they were staying, and headed towards Tirunelveli railway station to catch a train to Kerala.

Assault In Isolated Area

Police said the agent, accompanied by two boys, followed the couple on a motorcycle and intercepted the autorickshaw near Sivanthipatti. Accusing the couple of attempting to flee after stealing money, the trio allegedly forced them out of the vehicle and took them to a nearby forested area close to a paddy field.

There, the husband was reportedly assaulted, while the woman was sexually attacked in front of him. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene, leaving the couple traumatised.

The Srivaikundam police were alerted soon after and rushed to the location. The victim was rescued and admitted to the Tirunelveli District Head Government Hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered promptly, and police arrested three accused, including two minors.