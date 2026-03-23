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HomeNewsIndiaAssam Congress Office Vandalised, Zubeen Garg Portrait Kicked; Video Sparks Massive Outrage

Assam Congress Office Vandalised, Zubeen Garg Portrait Kicked; Video Sparks Massive Outrage

Congress office vandalised in Assam as Zubeen Garg’s portrait is kicked, sparking outrage and escalating political tensions in Bijni.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Tensions erupted in Bijni, Assam, after Congress workers allegedly vandalised the party office during a protest against the leadership’s decision not to field a candidate from the constituency. The unrest quickly escalated into a wider controversy when a portrait of Zubeen Garg was seen being kicked in a viral video, triggering outrage across the state.

Viral Footage Triggers Political Storm In Assam

The incident gained national attention after Pijush Hazarika shared the video on X, showing scenes of destruction inside the party office, including shattered windows and overturned furniture. In the clip, a man is seen kicking Garg’s portrait—an act that drew sharp criticism. Hazarika condemned the visuals, calling the act “heinous,” and accused Congress of invoking the late singer’s name during elections while disregarding public sentiment.

“This is an assault on sentiments of Assam,” Hazarika wrote, further alleging that the individual involved was local Congress leader Sadullaha Sikdar, who he claimed has links to senior party figures.

However, the authenticity of the video was not independently verified by ABP Live. 

Legacy Of Zubeen Garg

The controversy has reignited strong emotions tied to Garg’s death in September 2025. The widely admired cultural icon died in Singapore while attending the North East India Festival, in an incident that authorities described as drowning. Investigators stated that Garg had removed his life jacket and chose not to wear another before entering the water. His known medical conditions, including hypertension and epilepsy, added complexity to the case.

While Singapore officials ruled out foul play, authorities in India have continued to examine a possible murder angle. Several individuals—including members of his team and security staff—were arrested during the investigation.

Garg’s family later approached Narendra Modi, seeking the establishment of a special court in Assam and faster legal proceedings, along with diplomatic engagement with Singapore.

Beyond Music: A Cultural Icon

For many in Assam, Garg remains far more than a musician. His songs continue to resonate deeply across communities, cutting across social and cultural divides. Even in remote regions, his music is widely played, reflecting his enduring influence.

His legacy has become a unifying force, making any perceived disrespect toward him particularly sensitive and emotionally charged.

Public Outrage Deepens Political Divide

The Bijni incident has struck a nerve across Assam, with many viewing the act not just as political vandalism but as a serious insult to the state’s cultural identity. The visuals have intensified criticism of the Congress while amplifying calls for accountability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the unrest in Bijni, Assam?

Tensions erupted after a Congress worker allegedly vandalised the party office protesting the decision not to field a candidate. This escalated when a portrait of Zubeen Garg was seen being kicked in a viral video.

Why did the kicking of Zubeen Garg's portrait cause widespread outrage?

Zubeen Garg is a widely admired cultural icon in Assam. Any disrespect toward him is highly sensitive and emotionally charged, viewed as an insult to the state's cultural identity.

What are the details surrounding Zubeen Garg's death?

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in September 2025, reportedly from drowning while attending a festival. Investigators stated he removed his life jacket before entering the water.

What is the current status of the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death?

While Singapore officials ruled out foul play, Indian authorities are examining a possible murder angle. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Assam Zubeen Garg CONGRESS
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