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English NewsNewsIndia‘Emergency Kaam Nahi Kar Raha’: Driver’s Warning Before Train Derailment In Assam | VIDEO

‘Emergency Kaam Nahi Kar Raha’: Driver’s Warning Before Train Derailment In Assam | VIDEO

Five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district around 6.54 am. All passengers were safe and no injuries were reported.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Video shows driver reporting brake failure before derailment.
  • Locomotive, five coaches derailed near Guwahati Wednesday morning.
  • Pilot lost control; no injuries, passengers transported safely.
  • Derailment affected other train services in the region.

A video purportedly capturing the moments before the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express near Guwahati on Wednesday morning has surfaced, with the locomotive's driver heard reporting a possible brake failure shortly before the train hits barricades with a loud thud.

Recorded inside the locomotive, the footage captures the driver saying that the signal was red and the emergency system was not working. “Signal red hai... emergency laga hua hai, lekin kaam nahi kar raha hai. Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai,” the driver is heard saying, indicating that the system was not responding.

Moments later, the locomotive hits the barricades, followed by a loud thud as the train goes off the tracks. The footage captures the moment of the derailment, offering a glimpse into the sequence of events before the incident.

Five Coaches, Locomotive Derail Near Guwahati

The locomotive and five coaches of the Mizoram-bound Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district around 6.54 am on Wednesday.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the train was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train when the locomotive pilot could not control its speed, resulting in the derailment.

No Injuries Reported, Rescue Operations Launched

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer KK Sharma said all passengers were safe and no injuries had been reported. Passengers were being transported to their destinations by an alternative train.

Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident. The NFR general manager and other senior railway officials also proceeded to the site to oversee the operations.

Train Services Affected After Derailment

The incident affected train services in the region. Train No. 12067 Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express was controlled at Panbari, while Train No. 15627 Coimbatore-Silchar Express was regulated at Panikhaiti.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Train Derailment Assam News
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