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English NewsNewsIndiaSeven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

Seven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

The train was travelling from Mizoram towards Kolkata when the accident occurred. Several passengers sustained injuries, with preliminary reports indicating that some may have been seriously hurt.

Written By : Ahmad Belal |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 08:30 AM (IST)

seven coaches and the locomotive of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru, on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday morning. Several passengers sustained injuries in the incident, according to preliminary information.

The accident took place in the early hours of November 11, while the train was travelling from Mizoram towards Kolkata. The derailment occurred in the Digaru area, triggering concern over the safety of passengers aboard the express train.

The exact number of injured passengers and the extent of their injuries remain unclear. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Published at : 11 Nov 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Train Derailment Assam News
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