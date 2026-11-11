Seven Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

seven coaches and the locomotive of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru, on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday morning. Several passengers sustained injuries in the incident, according to preliminary information.

The accident took place in the early hours of November 11, while the train was travelling from Mizoram towards Kolkata. The derailment occurred in the Digaru area, triggering concern over the safety of passengers aboard the express train.

The exact number of injured passengers and the extent of their injuries remain unclear. Further details about the incident are awaited.