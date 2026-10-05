Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Central agencies will investigate alleged espionage and Pakistan contacts.

Two people have been arrested in Assam in connection with a suspected Pakistan intelligence link, including a retired Indian Army personnel who was allegedly still working with the force on a contractual basis after retirement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that both accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan and suspected of sharing information related to Army activities. He said the arrests were made by the Assam Police based on inputs received from central agencies.

Sarma said the two accused would be handed over to central agencies for further investigation. According to the Chief Minister, preliminary information also suggested that the two may have been targeted through an alleged honey-trap operation to obtain sensitive information from them.

Bihar Man Arrested From Guwahati

The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested 31-year-old Abhishek Kumar Singh, a resident of East Champaran in Bihar, from Guwahati.

According to the police, Singh was living in a rented house in the Gandhinagar area under the Satgaon police station limits. He was arrested during an operation conducted in the intervening night of October 3 and 4.

The initial investigation reportedly indicated that Singh was suspected to be in contact with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) and sharing confidential information linked to security forces, police said.

A mobile phone, SIM card and some documents were recovered from his possession. Police described the material as important from the investigation's perspective.

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Input From Gajraj Military Intelligence

According to Assam Police, the initial input in the case came from Gajraj Military Intelligence in Tezpur.

The Assam STF subsequently worked with Sonitpur Police to verify the information and gather further details about the suspected activities.

The subsequent action was carried out under the leadership of STF IGP Parth Sarathi Mahanta and Sonitpur SSP Barun Purkayastha. Singh was subsequently arrested from his rented accommodation in Guwahati.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Retired Army Personnel Also Arrested

Sarma said the identity of the second arrested person has not been made public yet.

According to the Chief Minister, the person had retired from the Army but was subsequently working with the force on a contractual basis.

Sarma said both accused were suspected of passing information related to Army activities to Pakistan. However, police and central agencies have not publicly disclosed what specific information was allegedly shared or how it was purportedly transmitted to Pakistan.

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Honey-Trap Angle Under Probe

Sarma said preliminary reports indicated that the two accused may have been targeted through an alleged honey-trap operation.

According to the reports, attempts may have been made to establish online contact with the accused and obtain sensitive information from them. This aspect is also being investigated.

The allegations against both accused remain part of the investigation. Assam Police said further probe is underway and the process of handing the accused over to central agencies will be taken forward.