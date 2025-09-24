Assam Mourns Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Emotional Tribute

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma penned an emotional tribute to the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, stating that "Zubeen will live forever" in the hearts of the people of Assam. The Chief Minister highlighted the artist's emotional resonance, rebellious nature, and generous soul.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma reflected on the reasons behind the immense love and admiration the people of Assam had for the late singer. "Over the past few days, many from outside Assam have asked - why are we crazy for #BelovedZubeen... There is no single answer," Sarma wrote.

He continued, "Three things stand out. His music spoke directly to our emotions and was wide enough to accommodate Assam's diversity. His bravado was legendary- a born rebel, unapologetic about his opinions. But above all, he was one of the most helpful and kindest souls to walk on this planet. Zubeen will live forever"

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, located on the outskirts of Guwahati. The funeral drew thousands of fans and admirers, with many visibly emotional as they paid their final respects to the artist fondly known as 'Goldie' among close friends and family.

The final rites were performed by Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears bidding farewell. A gun salute was accorded to the late artist as part of the state honours.

Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes and wrote in a post on his social media, "The last time that I got to see #BelovedZubeen. From now on, he will live in Assam's soul, mind and heart..."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid his last respects to Garg at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the site, closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer's family members.

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral. The Assam government had earlier announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the demise of singer. The Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during this period.

The 52-year-old icon of Assam died in Singapore on Friday after a drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. The news sent a shockwave across the nation, with condolences and tributes pouring in on social media.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages. Garg was a multi-instrumentalist and played 12 instruments, including anandalahari, dhol, dotara, drums, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard, tabla, and various percussion instruments.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)