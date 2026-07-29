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English NewsNewsIndiaAssam govt hikes ex gratia for flood victims' kin, relaxes norms for compensation

Assam govt hikes ex gratia for flood victims' kin, relaxes norms for compensation

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI): The Assam government on Tuesday announced relaxation in norms for providing ex gratia payment to next of kin of those killed or missing in the floods this year, while declaring an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of the decease.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI): The Assam government on Tuesday announced relaxation in norms for providing ex gratia payment to next of kin of those killed or missing in the floods this year, while declaring an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of the deceased.

It also decided to provide interim monetary relief to the severely affected families and students with donations collected in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Making the announcements during a Facebook Live, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “So far, the rule was that post-mortem report has to be submitted to avail government ex gratia by next of kin. We have decided to do away with this, and a certificate from the circle officer will suffice.” “Over and above the Rs 4 lakh ex gratia per victim that is paid at present, we have decided to give additional Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund,” he said.

In case of people missing in floods, Sarma said it has been decided that ex gratia of a total of Rs 9 lakh will be granted to the victims’ families if the bodies are not found within a month, with the circle officer authorised to issue the necessary certificate.

For families severely affected in the four worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, the government will provide an interim amount of Rs 15,000, which can be utilised for their household needs, the chief minister said.

“I have spoken to the district commissioners in the morning and it will be about one lakh families that will be in need of this interim relief, which would be transferred to their bank accounts,” he said.

‘Orunudoi’ beneficiaries of these four districts will receive Rs 2,500 for the month of August instead of the usual Rs 1,250, which will lead to some decrease in the amount paid to the beneficiaries in other parts of the state, he said.

“I am sure the people in other parts will not mind the slight deduction for one time,” Sarma said.

For students of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the government will once again grant aid for free uniforms and textbooks, Sarma said.

A monetary grant of Rs 1,000 for buying books for higher secondary students, Rs 3,000 for under-graduate students and Rs 5,000 for post-graduate students in these two districts will be provided.

The state government has also decided to waive fees applicable for issue of duplicate educational marksheets, the CM said.

The funds for the interim relief and for the students will be provided from the CM’s Relief Fund, which has collected donations of over Rs 26 crore since the latest wave hit the state about 10 days ago, Sarma said.

He also said that assessment of damage to houses, livestock, fisheries and crops will begin on August 3, followed by compensation payment to eligible families.

Sarma said contributions have been pouring into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund since July 18, with “micro donations” from 4,610 people totaling Rs 60 lakh.

Some groups and individuals have contributed bigger amounts, which add up to over Rs 26 crore, he said.

The interim relief, aid for buying books and any other required assistance not covered by government guidelines will be paid from this fund, the chief minister added. PTI SSG RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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