Assam Govt Grants Special Leave For Employees In November To Spend Time With Parents

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) The Assam government has declared two days of ‘special casual leave’ in November for its employees to spend time with their parents and parents-in-law, an official notification said.

The leaves under the ‘Matri Pitri Vandana’ scheme can be availed on November 14 and November 15 by applying through a dedicated portal as per guidelines, it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made an announcement in this regard in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.

“... The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 14th November, 2025 (Friday) and 15th November, 2025 (Saturday),” the notification said.

It added that the leaves can be utilised along with November 16 (Sunday), under the scheme.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)