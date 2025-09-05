Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAssam Govt Grants Special Leave For Employees In November To Spend Time With Parents

Assam Govt Grants Special Leave For Employees In November To Spend Time With Parents

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made an announcement in this regard in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) The Assam government has declared two days of ‘special casual leave’ in November for its employees to spend time with their parents and parents-in-law, an official notification said.

The leaves under the ‘Matri Pitri Vandana’ scheme can be availed on November 14 and November 15 by applying through a dedicated portal as per guidelines, it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made an announcement in this regard in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.

“... The Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 14th November, 2025 (Friday) and 15th November, 2025 (Saturday),” the notification said.

It added that the leaves can be utilised along with November 16 (Sunday), under the scheme. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Lost India, Russia to Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia to Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
Entertainment
Mumbai Police Issue Lookout Circular Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai Police Issue Lookout Circular Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget