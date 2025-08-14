Assam Govt Clears Rs 325 Cr For Cashless Medical Care, Approves Key Power & Industrial Projects

Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government is set to spend at least Rs 325 crore for the cashless medical treatment of needy citizens, and the cabinet has cleared the decision. The initiative, Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana, will get the additional funding of Rs 325 crore for the current fiscal year, and the cabinet has given the nod on Wednesday night under the chairmanship of CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, on the power front, the Cabinet gave post-facto approval for the procurement of 500 MW of electricity from the Ministry of Coal at Rs 5.79 per unit, a move aimed at ensuring affordable and reliable electricity for consumers.

In a boost to renewable energy goals, the government also sanctioned a 1,500 MW Pumped Storage Project in Karbi Anglong, which is expected to significantly contribute to Assam's clean energy capacity.

In a bid to enhance the state's industrial climate and streamline construction norms, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022. The changes are intended to promote the ease of doing business, encourage the development of green buildings, and enable smaller plots to benefit from the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy.

The amendments also aim to facilitate affordable housing projects for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

As part of the Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative, the Cabinet also approved the reclassification of land in eight proposals in Dhubri and Biswanath districts. This reclassification will regulate land use changes and transfers for non-agricultural purposes, streamlining the process for development while ensuring compliance with state regulations.

Chief Minister Sarma described the decisions as steps towards "ensuring quality healthcare for all, securing reliable power supply, and enabling faster industrial growth".

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)