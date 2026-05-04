Hat-Trick In Assam: CM Himanta Credits 'Modi Magic' For NDA's Landslide

Following the decisive victory of the BJP-led NDA in the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media in Guwahati to express his gratitude and outline his vision for the state's future.

As the counting trends confirmed a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the success to the people’s faith in development and the consistent support of the Central Government.

CM Sarma extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for their "wholehearted" support, noting that the mandate reflects a clear approval of the government's performance over the last decade.

Tribute To Central Leadership

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "I thank PM Modi for his unwavering support to Assam over the last 10 years." He emphasized that this synergy between the State and the Center has been the cornerstone of Assam's transformation.

#WATCH | Guwahati | On BJP-led NDA sweeping the Assembly polls, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "On behalf of the BJP, I thank the people of Assam. I also thank PM Modi for supporting Assam for the last 10 years. I hope that Assam will lead in all sectors in the coming days.… pic.twitter.com/FoKDSBybLg — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Assam is on the path to becoming a frontrunner in India. "I hope that Assam will lead in all sectors in the coming days," he remarked, signaling a push for industrial and social growth.

In a lighthearted yet symbolic moment, the CM referred to the State BJP President, Dilip Saikia. He noted that the name "Saikia" traditionally signifies a leader of a hundred, paralleling the NDA’s performance as it crossed the 100-seat mark in the 126-member assembly.

Historic "hat-trick" for BJP-led alliance

The 2026 victory marks a historic "hat-trick" for BJP-led alliance in Assam. Under Sarma’s leadership, the campaign focused heavily on infrastructure, the "Basundhara" land reforms, and the protection of indigenous identity.

The opposition, led by the Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha, trailed significantly as the NDA consolidated its hold over both Upper and Lower Assam, as well as the Barak Valley.