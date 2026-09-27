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English NewsNewsIndiaAssam: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Other Protesters Detained Ahead Of Guwahati Meet

Assam: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Other Protesters Detained Ahead Of Guwahati Meet

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke further alleged that the detained members were being taken to an undisclosed location.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-founder Ashutosh Ranka and members of his team have been detained by Assam Police in Guwahati. Ranka has been campaigning in Assam over the condition of government schools and issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. After being detained, Ranka levelled several allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the detention.

Ranka alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma was "afraid" that the CJP team would bring the actual condition of government schools in Assam to the attention of people across the country.

He also raised questions over the government's handling of Kaziranga. Ranka alleged that the rights of local residents were being taken away and that land, forests and water resources were being handed over to corporate companies.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke opposed the detention of Ashutosh Ranka. In a post on X, he claimed, "Assam Police has detained Ashutosh Ranka. The CJP team is being taken to an unknown location."

Ashutosh Ranka Attacks Assam Government

Ranka posted a video on X in which he criticised the Assam government. He alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was afraid of the CJP bringing several issues concerning the state to the public's attention.

Ranka said the team wanted to highlight the condition of government schools, the situation in Kaziranga and what he described as "man-made floods" in Assam. He also alleged that police had been intimidating CJP volunteers since morning.

"There was a meet-up on private property. It was a peaceful meet-up, but our volunteers have been detained since morning. Everyone has been detained. We are being intimidated and threatened," Ranka said.

CJP Team Visiting Schools In Assam

CJP has recently launched a campaign focusing on the condition of government schools in Assam. The party has claimed that its team is visiting schools to assess their facilities and the condition of school buildings.

Ranka arrived in Assam on September 26. During his visit to Guwahati, he said the team would visit schools, meet families affected by the SIR exercise and interact with local activists.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Guwahati CJP Ashutosh Ranka
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