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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP's Ashutosh Ranka Hits Back At CM Himanta Sarma After Release From Detention

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Hits Back At CM Himanta Sarma After Release From Detention

Ranka and the CJP volunteers were detained on Sunday from the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury ahead of a scheduled meeting.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 09:47 AM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka has hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after being released following his detention along with more than 40 party volunteers in Guwahati.

Ranka and the CJP volunteers were detained on Sunday from the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury ahead of a scheduled meeting. The group was taken to the 10th Assam Police battalion headquarters in Kahilipara. The reason for the detention was not immediately made clear.

After his release, Ranka alleged that he and his colleagues had been “illegally detained” by the Assam Police. In a post on X, he said the group had asked police to take them back to the location from where they were picked up.

Ranka Takes On Assam CM Himanta Sarma

In another post aimed at the Chief Minister, Ranka wrote, “Cockroaches of Assam are just getting started!”

Speaking at a press conference after his release, Ranka claimed that the police had told him they were unaware of the reason for his detention and had acted on orders from senior officials.

According to Ranka, the meeting was scheduled to discuss issues including the condition of government schools in Assam, the rights of indigenous communities in Kaziranga and what he alleged was the redrawing of constituency boundaries to benefit the ruling dispensation during the April election.

He also accused Sarma of using the police to intimidate the CJP volunteers and said the group would continue its campaign across the Northeast.

What Did Ashutosh Ranka Say During Detention?

Earlier, a video shared from Ranka’s X account showed him travelling in a vehicle with police personnel. In the video, he alleged that he and CJP volunteers were detained because the Chief Minister was “afraid” of the people of Assam.

Ranka said the CJP wanted to highlight the condition of schools in the state and raise questions about alleged restrictions on people's rights in Kaziranga. He also alleged that “man-made floods” had claimed several lives.

Ranka said the group was not afraid of the Chief Minister and vowed to continue its campaign on the issues it had raised.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himanta Sarma CJP Protest Ashutosh Ranka
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