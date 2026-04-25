Assam Tragedy: Popular Bihu Dancer Dies In Bus-Truck Collision, 11 Hurt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihu dancer Nishamoni Haloi died in a road collision.

Her troupe sustained multiple injuries during travel.

A popular Bihu dancer was killed and 11 members of her troupe were injured in a head-on collision between a mini bus and a trailer truck in Assam’s Tamulpur district, police said on Saturday. The deceased, Nishamoni Haloi, was travelling with her troupe for a performance in a nearby area when the accident occurred in the Noakhata area on Friday night. She died on the spot, while 11 others sustained injuries. Around 30 people, including female dancers, male ‘dhulias’ (drummers) and other artistes, were travelling in the vehicle. The troupe comprised members from different parts of the state, PTI reported.

Accident Under Investigation

Those critically injured have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, while others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said.

The death of the 25-year-old artiste has cast a pall of gloom in the region, as she was known not only as a Bihu dancer but also as a traditional ‘Nagara Naam’ performer.

Police said the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

CM Sarma Expresses Grief

Condoling the loss, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply saddened by the incident. He described Nishamoni as a promising artiste whose life was “cut short too soon,” and extended condolences to the bereaved family while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The accident comes at a time when Rongali Bihu celebrations are being held across the state.