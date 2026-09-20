India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaASI murder: Accused killed in police encounter in Amritsar

ASI murder: Accused killed in police encounter in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI): A man allegedly involved in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector was killed in an encounter with police in Amritsar on Saturday night, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 12:28 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI): A man allegedly involved in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector was killed in an encounter with police in Amritsar on Saturday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village in Amritsar.

He was identified as one of the two two motorcycle-borne men accused of gunning down ASI Harjit Singh at the Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to police.

Police said CCTV footage, technical inputs, tower-dump analysis, local intelligence and human sources were utilised to identify and trace the accused.

They said they signalled two suspects on a scooter to stop at a police checkpoint at around 9.45 pm.

One of the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team and fled towards the next checkpoint. At the subsequent checkpoint, they allegedly fired four rounds at police, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, officials said.

During the exchange of fire in the Islamabad police station area in Amritsar, Deepak sustained firearm injuries He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The second suspect managed to flee, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

Police recovered one pistol, two magazines and eight cartridges, officials added. PTI CHS PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 20 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Odisha transitioning form ''mine economy'' to ''mind economy'': CM
Odisha transitioning form ''mine economy'' to ''mind economy'': CM
India
Surendra Koli cremated, police begin probe into his activities in Haridwar
Surendra Koli cremated, police begin probe into his activities in Haridwar
India
We are opposed to US policy of imposing tariff for political reasons: Cuban envoy to India
We are opposed to US policy of imposing tariff for political reasons: Cuban envoy to India
India
‘End Of My Career’: Ajit Doval Recalls Intelligence Team Held By China During Sikkim Posting
‘Totally Shattered, In Shambles’: Doval Recalls Team’s Return From Chinese Custody
Advertisement

Videos

Entertainment News: Shreya Ghoshal Set to Mesmerize 13 Cities With Her Live Tour
Middle East Crisis: Saudi Strikes Houthi Targets as Red Sea Trade Route Faces Fresh Threat
Gurugram News: Two Workers Die After Falling From 19th Floor, Labourers Clash at Site
Bihar Politics: Anant Singh’s Revolt Against Neeraj Kumar Sparks Tension Inside JDU
DUSU Election: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Takes Lead After Sixth Round, Independents Make Big Gains
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget