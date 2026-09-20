ASI murder: Accused killed in police encounter in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI): A man allegedly involved in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector was killed in an encounter with police in Amritsar on Saturday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village in Amritsar.

He was identified as one of the two two motorcycle-borne men accused of gunning down ASI Harjit Singh at the Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to police.

Police said CCTV footage, technical inputs, tower-dump analysis, local intelligence and human sources were utilised to identify and trace the accused.

They said they signalled two suspects on a scooter to stop at a police checkpoint at around 9.45 pm.

One of the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team and fled towards the next checkpoint. At the subsequent checkpoint, they allegedly fired four rounds at police, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, officials said.

During the exchange of fire in the Islamabad police station area in Amritsar, Deepak sustained firearm injuries He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The second suspect managed to flee, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

Police recovered one pistol, two magazines and eight cartridges, officials added. PTI CHS PRK

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