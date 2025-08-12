Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday took a pointed dig while fielding questions about potential US tariffs on India’s electronics exports. “There is no tariff on electronic goods as of now, (if it happens) then Truth Social will tell,” he remarked, in what appeared to be a swipe at US President Donald Trump, whose social media platform is Truth Social.

Trump has routinely used his Truth Social account to make major announcements, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire, issue tariff threats against India, and more recently to provoke New Delhi with his “dead economy” barb.

VIDEO | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes a jibe at the US President when asked about the impact of US tariffs on India's electronics exports, saying, "There is no tariff on electronic goods as of now, (if it happens) then Truth Social will tell." pic.twitter.com/CAsbWTPnYw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2025

In a presser, Vaishnaw highlighted the country's growth in the electronics sector, “In the last 11 years, mobile phone production has increased by 28 times, and exports have risen 127 times. We have completely transformed the electronics sector. Our greatest strength lies in our design capabilities.”

VIDEO | Delhi: "In the last 11 years, mobile phone production has increased by 28 times, and exports have risen 127 times. We have completely transformed the electronics sector. Our greatest strength lies in our design capabilities," says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw,… pic.twitter.com/xAfqq3AUXt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2025

Gadkari Urges Stronger Economy to Counter Global ‘Bullying’

Ashwini Vaishnaw's remarks come as two key Union Ministers from the Modi government have taken veiled jibes at the US. On Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, addressing an event at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur on Saturday, emphasised that nations displaying “dadagiri” (bullying) on the global stage draw their influence from economic might and technological prowess.

“If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don’t think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in ‘dadagiri’ are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that welfare of the world is most important,” Gadkari said, as quoted by PTI.

He underscored the role of science and technology, backed by knowledge, in tackling global challenges and urged research bodies, IITs and engineering institutions to focus on national priorities. Cutting imports and boosting exports, he said, were vital for India’s aspiration to become a “vishwaguru” (global leader).

Modi Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

Days after Trump described India as “a dead economy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi countered the claim during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Bangalore Metro Phase-3 in Bengaluru on Sunday, where he also inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains and the Metro Rail Yellow Line.

“Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the last 11 years, our economy has risen from 10th place to the top five. We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies. How did we achieve this speed? We got it from the spirit of Reform, Perform and Transform. We achieved this speed from good intentions and honest efforts,” he said.

Citing infrastructure growth, Modi noted the expansion of metro rail from five cities in 2014 to over 1,000 km across 24 cities, making India the world’s third-largest metro network. Railway electrification has doubled to 40,000 km, airports have more than doubled from 74 to over 160, and national waterways have grown from three to 30.

On healthcare, the Prime Minister pointed out that the number of AIIMS has increased from seven to 22, and medical colleges from 387 to 704. He also highlighted export growth, with total exports climbing from USD 468 billion in 2014 to USD 824 billion, and electronic exports from USD 6 billion to USD 38 billion.

Rajnath Singh 'Boss' Jibe At Trump Amid Attempts to Hurt Indian Trade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed economic headwinds during the bhoomi pujan of a Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) rail coach plant in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.

“Today, if any country has a dashing and dynamic economy, it is India’s economy,” Singh stated. Without naming names, he alleged that some in the global arena “think that we are everyone’s boss” and are attempting to make Indian exports costlier to undermine competitiveness.

Singh recalled India’s economic leap from the 11th largest economy in 2014 to being among the top four today. He pointed to the rise in defence exports from ₹600 crore in 2014 to over ₹24,000 crore.

Referring to the April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Singh said India responded decisively through Operation Sindoor. “People were killed (by terrorists) after being asked to identify their religion. We cannot kill people after asking their religion. We do not believe in murder. We do not even kill ants. We have resolved that we will kill people (terrorists) not by looking at their religion, but by looking at their deeds,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)