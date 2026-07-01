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English NewsNewsIndiaAshoka alleges Karnataka govt hindering SIR by failing to appoint BLOs

Ashoka alleges Karnataka govt hindering SIR by failing to appoint BLOs

Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that the state government is creating hurdles in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls by failing to appoint enough booth level officers (BLOs), despite the exercise commencing across the stat.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday alleged that the state government is creating hurdles in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls by failing to appoint enough booth level officers (BLOs), despite the exercise commencing across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Ashoka claimed that the Congress government, while opposing the SIR, is also obstructing its implementation by not deploying sufficient officials for the exercise.

He alleged that in several places the required number of BLOs had not been appointed, affecting the revision process.

"The Special Intensive Revision of voter lists has begun as per the directions of the Central Government. However, the Congress government has not properly appointed BLOs. Instead of the required 30 BLOs, only about 10 are visible," he said.

Ashoka further alleged that officials had complained about not being paid travelling and daily allowances (TA/DA) and not being granted permission to participate in the exercise.

He said the objective of the SIR is to ensure that only genuine voters remain on the electoral rolls.

The BJP leader also alleged irregularities in the deployment of BLOs. He claimed that in Jayanagar, "non-officials and Congress leaders" had been appointed as BLOs at several locations, while in Chamarajpet, those conducting door-to-door visits had allegedly displayed photographs of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan.

"BLOs should not display any party symbols," Ashok said, alleging that such actions violated the neutrality expected during the electoral roll revision process. PTI GMS APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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