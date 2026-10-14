Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asaduddin Owaisi advised men to marry before expressing love.

He recounted advising a politician's son to marry first.

Owaisi also made an indirect remark targeting Prime Minister Modi.

He also strongly criticized the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has advised young men to marry the women they love before expressing their feelings, saying marriage completes half of one's faith. In a video shared by his party on Monday, Owaisi also made remarks that appeared to take an indirect swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him.

Addressing a gathering, Owaisi spoke about expressing affection within marriage and encouraged young men to formalise their relationships before saying “I love you” to their partners.

“Young men! If you love someone, marry her and then tell her ‘I love you’. When you get married, half your faith is completed,” he said.

The AIMIM leader also recounted an interaction with a fellow politician's son to make his point about marriage, drawing laughter from the audience.

‘Get Married First’

Recalling a visit to a politician's residence, Owaisi said he had advised the man's son to get married. The young man reportedly responded that he first needed to become financially or professionally settled.

Owaisi used the exchange to argue that waiting to achieve complete stability before marriage might not be the right approach.

“My brother! My beard has turned white, and I still haven’t settled down. You don’t get settled first - get married, and the whole thing will fall into place,” he said.

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His remarks prompted laughter among those present. The video, shared by AIMIM on Monday, captured his advice to young men on relationships and marriage.

Apparent Dig At Modi

Owaisi also made a remark that appeared to be an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although he did not mention him by name.

“Those who have no one at home trouble everyone else... You can see that, can’t you? Understand?” he said.

The comment came towards the end of his address. Owaisi did not explicitly identify the person he was referring to, leaving the remark open to interpretation.

Similar Advice In Kanpur

This is not the first time Owaisi has spoken publicly about married life and expressing affection towards one's spouse.

At a recent public meeting in Kanpur, the AIMIM chief offered similar advice to married men, encouraging husbands to communicate their feelings openly and tell their wives “I love you” at least three times a day.

His latest remarks continued the theme, with a focus on marriage, faith and expressing affection within a relationship.

Owaisi's Stand On UCC

Owaisi has also been a vocal critic of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing that a common set of civil laws could undermine India's religious and cultural diversity.

He has warned that implementing a uniform framework could effectively impose Hindu law on non-Hindus. He has also questioned the proposed uniformity of such a code, pointing to exemptions available to certain communities and the continued existence of community-specific legal provisions.

The AIMIM chief's opposition to the UCC forms part of his broader arguments over religious freedom and the rights of minority communities in India.