Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a fierce attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has struck an understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to shield its top leaders in corruption cases.

Speaking at a meeting of AAP MLAs and municipal councillors in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “As per facts, National Herald looks like an open and shut case. We were jailed as per absolutely fake cases, but no one from the Gandhi family went to jail.”

#WATCH | Delhi: "... As per facts, National Herald looks like an open and shut case. We were jailed as per absolutely fake cases, but no one from the Gandhi family went to jail...," says AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.



He further says, "... Congress has compromised the… pic.twitter.com/BkVp9CshVz — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

He further added, “Congress has compromised the most. In Goa, people have been saying that the five biggest leaders of AAP have been jailed, but why didn’t even one Congress leader go to jail? 2G case was finished, coal scam came to an end… People are discussing that there is an alliance between BJP and Congress.”

‘Robert Vadra’s Name in Land Scams’: Kejriwal

Continuing his tirade, Kejriwal recalled controversies around Congress-linked figures, saying, “In Haryana, Robert Vadra’s name cropped up in several land scams. At that time, there was so much noise. BJP fought the entire 2014 election using the name of the brother-in-law. But 2G and coal scam cases have now been shut. Something is there. The public is not foolish, they understand that there is an alliance between Congress and BJP.”

The AAP chief asserted that his party had entered politics to fight for the country, not to compromise. “We have not come to do alliance politics; we have come to serve the country. If ever we are forced to compromise for the sake of the nation, we will sacrifice our lives. But we will never compromise for power, party, or family,” he declared.

Slamming the remarks, former Congress leader and eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal wrote on X, "Kejriwal ji: When you made allegations against several politicians and others and was dragged to court you apologised! Today you made baseless allegations against the Gandhi family (National Herald case). Stop the bickering. Let's together fight the larger battle!"

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed alleged irregularities in the Congress-run National Herald newspaper, which also involves senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

INDIA Partners' Friction: When Rahul Gandhi Jibed At Kejriwal, Sisodia

The remarks highlight growing friction between the INDIA alliance partners. Although AAP and Congress contested the Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi and lost all seven seats, their relationship has remained strained. Earlier this year, AAP leaders even suggested pushing Congress out of the alliance if the party did not act against its Delhi functionary Ajay Maken, whom AAP has accused of siding with the BJP. Maken, in turn, has accused AAP of harbouring “anti-national” tendencies.

In January, Rahul Gandhi, in a rally at Patparganj, hit out at Kejriwal over the renovation of his Flag Staff Road residence and the alleged liquor policy scam. Gandhi had also accused Kejriwal of disappearing during the 2020 riots and letting down the poor.

Rahul taunted Kejriwal for going from a "small car" to a "sheesh mahal", remarking that the former Chief Minister had vanished during the riots in 2020, letting down poor people when they needed him the most. He had also called former deputy CM Manish Sisodia the "architect of the liquor scam", saying he had run away from Patparganj seat after allegations of corruption.