‘Punjabis Given A Shove Again’: Kejriwal Reacts As 7 AAP RS MPs Join BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha and six AAP MPs to merge with BJP.

Chadha criticizes AAP for corruption, citing 15 years devotion.

Kejriwal reaction: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP has "once again" given Punjabis a shove after Raghav Chadha announced that he along with other six Rajya Sabha MPs are joining BJP.

Raghav Chadha Leaves AAP

Shortly before the reaction, Raghav Chadha, along with colleagues Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, said they would lead four other MPs in merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chadha criticised the Aam Aadmi Party, saying the party he had devoted 15 years to had “moved away from honest politics” and was now “corrupt and compromised.” He added that he had submitted the formal decision to merge with the BJP to the Rajya Sabha.

Among those expected to join him are Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sahney, in addition to Mittal and Pathak. Maliwal’s inclusion follows her public fallout with the party in 2024.

AAP Slams BJP, Chadha

The move triggered strong reactions within AAP, with Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal accusing Chadha of betraying the party.

Sanjay Singh said, "I want to tell Modi ji and Amit Shah that this dirty game you have played with the Aam Aadmi Party and with the people of Punjab, and the attempts you have made to stop the Bhagwant Mann government and obstruct its work, for this betrayal and deceit, the people of Punjab will never forgive you. Everyone is watching what is happening and how things are being done."

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM said that BJP is always against the Punjab and added "The BJP has betrayed the people of Punjab." Addressing a presser, Mann said, "BJP has betrayed Punjab...The same washing machine was used at the party of Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress...BJP has no base in Punjab."

Also Read: 'BJP Has Betrayed Punjabis': Bhagwant Mann After 7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Announce Move To Join BJP

Chadha became AAP's face as its national spokesperson and regularly appeared on TV debates. He was appointed the party's national treasurer at 26. In the 2020 Delhi election, he was elected from Rajinder Nagar and was appointed the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. In 2022, he was named AAP's Rajya Sabha pick.

All of this plays out ahead of the election in Punjab next year, when the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will ask voters for a second term. Chadha is regarded as having played a key role in helping the AAP win the last election.