Arunachal Pradesh: Fresh Violence Erupts Over Menga Dam Project, Police Constable Injured

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Reported by: Mahima Kapoor

Protests and violence spread in Arunachal Pradesh over proposed Menga Dam

Supreme Court to hear petitions against election body chief Gyanesh Kumar voter roll revision

Here are the top headlines from India on Tuesday, October 27:

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Anti-damn protests spread in Arunachal Pradesh

Violent protests broke out against a proposed hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday in Daporijo town.

Normal life in Daporijo was interrupted as student organizations implemented a 12-hour general strike over the 1,605-megawatt Upper Subansiri hydroelectric plant, also known as the Menga Dam project.

The protesters are demanding authorities permanently withdraw the power project.

Anti-damn protests have been building up in the northeastern mountain state, with locals fearing mass displacement, loss of ancestral land, ecological losses and seismic risks.

News outlets reported that tensions escalated during the strike leading to fresh violence. At least one police vehicle was damaged and a police constable injured, the Arunachal Times reported. The report said that supporters of the strike also allegedly vandalized an office rented by India's flagship hydroelectric power generation company, setting office equipment on fire.

The Times of India also reported that local police conducted a flag march and appealed for peace.

In the village of Taliha, residents voice strong opposition to the Menga Damn project and the related land assessment exercise in motion. Protesters blocked a bridge to restrict movement, Arunachal Times reported, adding that their demonstrations were largely peaceful.

Not the only controversial dam

Protests and related violence shook Pasighat on October 23 after police fired tear gas at youths protesting the proposed 11,000-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). That's a different, larger but an equally as controversial project as the Menga Dam.

Protesters had allegedly set fire to buildings and vehicles then as well, prompting police forces to arrest dozens of demonstrators.

Welcome to our coverage

Hello! and welcome to DW's India news blog.

This is Mahima Kapoor reporting from Studio Delhi and I will be your guide through what's making headlines across the nation.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh saw fresh violence as locals there protest a proposed hydroelectric project.

This comes days after violent protests broke out in in a different part of the state over a different but equally controversial hydroelectric project.

Meanwhile in Delhi, India's top court is set to hear petitions against India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over reported irregularities and decisions concerning the controversial revision of electoral rolls.

Before the hearing, the poll body defended itself in an affidavit, saying all decisions were taken unanimously.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)