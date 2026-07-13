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English NewsNewsIndiaSeven Dead, 97,000 Affected As Fresh Floods, Landslides Batter Arunachal Pradesh

Seven Dead, 97,000 Affected As Fresh Floods, Landslides Batter Arunachal Pradesh

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said the death toll from the ongoing monsoon-related disasters remained at seven.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:23 PM (IST)

Fresh spells of heavy rain triggered floods and landslides across several parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, disrupting road connectivity, damaging public infrastructure and affecting thousands of residents, according to an official statement. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said the death toll from the ongoing monsoon-related disasters remained at seven, while more than 97,000 people have been impacted across the state.

Authorities said the relentless rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, schools, homes, agricultural land and other essential infrastructure. Damage assessment and relief operations are currently underway, while residents have been advised to avoid travelling on affected routes.

Flash Floods Damage Bridges, Buildings

In Kurung Kumey district, heavy rainfall in the upper catchment of the Kumey River early on Monday triggered flash floods, severely affecting the Parsi-Parlo circle and Damin subdivision.

A bridge linking Huri and Damin was washed away, cutting off road access to the area. In Parsi-Parlo, floodwaters inundated the Inspection Bungalow, partially damaged two houses, damaged a church and swept away a bridge connecting Pagam village.

The flooding also caused extensive damage to St Thomas School, where the campus was submerged. School buildings, classrooms, furniture, teaching materials, equipment and staff quarters were affected, forcing the suspension of academic activities.

District officials, along with police and paramilitary personnel, are carrying out damage assessment and relief work.

Major Roads Blocked By Landslides

In Pakke Kessang district, a massive landslide blocked National Highway 13 near Pakro village. Officials said it could take two to three days to restore the affected stretch and advised commuters to avoid the Itanagar-Seppa Road until further notice.

In West Kameng district, a section of the road leading to the Sela Tunnel was washed away due to heavy rain. Authorities have asked travellers to use the old Sela Road as an alternate route.

Meanwhile, the Potin-Kimin Road in Papum Pare district has remained closed since Sunday evening after a landslide near Shiv Mandir.

Widespread Damage Across State

According to the SEOC, the floods and landslides have affected 97,182 people in 425 villages spread across all 26 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The disaster has damaged about 541.75 hectares of agricultural land and nearly 1,010 hectares of forest area.

Public infrastructure has also suffered extensive losses, including damage to 150 roads, 19 bridges, 21 culverts, 221 water supply systems, 58 government buildings, 156 power lines, 224 electricity poles, 10 hydel power projects, two hospitals and three schools.

The state administration continues to monitor the situation while restoration and relief efforts remain underway.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Floods
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Seven Dead, 97,000 Affected As Fresh Floods, Landslides Batter Arunachal Pradesh
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