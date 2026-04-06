Around 800 tourists are stranded in Lachen, north Sikkim, due to a road collapse.
Around 800 Bengal Tourists Stranded In Sikkim After Landslide; Key Stretch Near Tarum Chu Bridge Hit
A road section connecting Lachen and Chungthang in Sikkim has collapsed due to a landslide. Around 800 tourists are stranded due to a collapsed road near Tarum Chu Bridge.
Around 800 tourists have been stranded in north Sikkim’s Lachen area after a key road link collapsed, cutting off connectivity even as authorities warned of worsening weather and unsafe travel conditions.
Officials said the disruption occurred after a portion of the road connecting Lachen to Chungthang caved in, leaving tourists stuck and awaiting evacuation.
Road Collapse Cuts Off Lachen
According to the district administration, the collapse took place near the Tarum Chu Bridge along the Lachen–Chungthang route, a critical lifeline in the region.
Following the incident, authorities ordered the temporary closure of the road, effectively isolating Lachen. Tourists have been asked to remain where they are and avoid venturing out, especially during the night, citing safety concerns.
Weather Warning Raises Concerns
Authorities said the situation could deteriorate further, with the weather department forecasting worsening conditions in the coming days.
Given the fragile terrain and already damaged roads, officials have urged extreme caution, noting that travel remains risky in the affected areas.
Rescue Operation Planned
The administration said that, if conditions permit, evacuation efforts will begin from Monday morning.
The proposed rescue route is via Lachen–Dongkya La–Lachung towards Gangtok. Multiple agencies have been mobilised for the operation, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), local police and the Indian Army.
Repair Work Underway After Landslide
Officials said road repair and snow clearance work is being carried out on a war footing to restore connectivity along the Lachen–Dongkya La–Lachung–Gangtok route.
The administration, along with the district authorities, police, ITBP, BRO and the Army, is coordinating efforts to expedite rescue and restoration work.
Advisory Issued For Tourists
The administration has urged both tourists and local residents to remain calm and strictly follow official guidelines.
Evacuation will be carried out in phases, depending on weather and road conditions, officials said.
For emergencies, authorities have asked people to contact helpline numbers: 9907956705 and 03592281007.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many tourists are stranded in north Sikkim?
What caused the road collapse in north Sikkim?
A portion of the road connecting Lachen to Chungthang, near the Tarum Chu Bridge, caved in, cutting off connectivity.
When will the rescue operation for stranded tourists begin?
Evacuation efforts are planned to begin from Monday morning, if conditions permit. The route will be via Lachen–Dongkya La–Lachung towards Gangtok.
What precautions should stranded tourists take?
Tourists are advised to remain where they are, avoid venturing out, especially at night, and strictly follow official guidelines and advisories.