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English NewsNewsIndiaArmy Major’s Wife Under Probe Over Leak Of Sensitive Military Information To Foreign Handlers

Army Major’s Wife Under Probe Over Leak Of Sensitive Military Information To Foreign Handlers

Investigators suspect she came into contact with a foreign operative during an overseas study trip and was initially offered $200 to $300 per article.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Army major's wife investigated for leaking military intelligence.
  • She contacted foreign handlers through writing assignments abroad.
  • Details on army formations, deployments, restricted zones were allegedly shared.
  • FIR filed under Official Secrets Act; investigation continues, unproven.

The wife of an Indian Army major posted with the 9 Corps intelligence unit in Pathankot is under investigation over allegations of leaking sensitive military information to foreign intelligence handlers, according to a News18 report.

The woman was allegedly intercepted by security personnel in the 9 Corps area while travelling with her family, following intelligence inputs. She was subsequently questioned by a team of intelligence officials and Military Intelligence (MI) personnel, the report said.

Investigators suspect that she shared confidential military details with foreign handlers after initially being approached for writing assignments during an overseas study trip. The allegations are being investigated, and the claims against her have not been established in court.

How Woman Came In Contact With Foreign Handler 

According to the News18 report, sources said the woman came into contact with a foreign intelligence operative during a study trip to Western countries, including Switzerland.

She was allegedly approached under the pretext of writing articles and offered payments of $200 to $300 for each piece. Investigators suspect that the initial writing assignments drew her into a network that subsequently involved the alleged sharing of sensitive military information.

The woman reportedly admitted to receiving regular payments for her writing assignments. Investigators are examining whether the arrangement was used to obtain confidential defence-related information and whether the payments were linked to the alleged intelligence leak.

Army Formations, Deployments Under Investigation

The information allegedly shared included details about Army corps, their formations and deployments, as well as restricted military zones, according to the report.

Investigators are examining whether the woman obtained the information directly or accessed it through her husband's official posting. The inquiry is also looking into financial transactions and possible payments that may be connected to the suspected information leak.

According to the information available, the woman has not been arrested so far. The report attributed this to her having a two-month-old daughter.

FIR Registered Under Official Secrets Act

The matter was subsequently handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. An FIR was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station under FIR No. 290/2026.

The case invokes Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is ongoing as agencies examine the alleged links, the nature of the information involved and the financial transactions under scrutiny. The allegations against the woman remain unproven, and the investigation has yet to establish the claims in court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently under investigation for leaking military information?

The wife of an Indian Army major, posted in Pathankot, is under investigation. She is accused of allegedly leaking sensitive military information to foreign intelligence handlers.

How did she allegedly come into contact with foreign handlers?

She reportedly met a foreign intelligence operative during a study trip to Western countries. She was initially approached for writing assignments and received payments for each piece.

What specific military details were allegedly compromised?

The information allegedly shared included details about Army corps, their formations, deployments, and restricted military zones. Investigators are examining how she obtained this information.

What legal actions have been taken in this case?

An FIR has been registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station under FIR No. 290/2026. The case invokes Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with other provisions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Espionage Army Jammu Kashmir
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