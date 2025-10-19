Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas On Diwali — WATCH

Army and BSF jawans lit up the borders across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, celebrating Diwali while standing guard to protect the nation. Despite being miles away from their families, the soldiers marked the festival of lights with lamps, prayers, and firecrackers, symbolising their unwavering spirit and duty.

Personnel of the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated Diwali at various forward locations, including the Attari-Wagah border, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are celebrating Diwali at the border. We are away from our family, but BSF is our family. We are celebrating Diwali here so that the people of our country can celebrate peacefully,” said Ruby, a BSF jawan from Amritsar, Punjab, speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector burst crackers and lit earthen lamps as they celebrate #Diwali pic.twitter.com/FOTY828R3Z — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: On Diwali, a BSF personnel says, "We have celebrated Diwali very well and also burst firecrackers. Now we are deployed at the border so that the citizens can celebrate Diwali peacefully" pic.twitter.com/kdaEhprf1W — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2025

Another BSF soldier, Khushpreet Kaur, shared, “We offered prayers at the temple first and now we are bursting firecrackers. We want the people of the country to celebrate Diwali with their families peacefully.”

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: BSF Jawan, Khushpreet Kaur says, "We are celebrating Diwali at the border here. We offered prayers at the temple first, and now we are bursting firecrackers. We want the people of the country to celebrate Diwali with their families peacefully." https://t.co/DQey4b8nRH pic.twitter.com/dKbHPOIMvd — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

A BSF personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir added, “We have celebrated Diwali very well and also burst firecrackers. Now we are deployed at the border so that the citizens can celebrate Diwali peacefully.”

Chandigarh: The Commandant of 13 Battalion, CRPF, Kamal Sisodia, along with officers, jawans, and their families, celebrated Diwali at the Department Headquarters in Sector 43.



She said, “...Though stationed away from our families for the country’s protection, we celebrate… pic.twitter.com/AnSYeoXpUP — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2025

In Chandigarh, Kamal Sisodia, Commandant of the 13 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), celebrated Diwali with officers, jawans, and their families at the Department Headquarters in Sector 43. “Though stationed away from our families for the country’s protection, we celebrate Diwali with our jawans, who are our extended family. I pray for everyone’s well-being, happiness, and love for the nation,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Panchshul Brigade at Pithoragarh and forward areas in the Kumaon Region to review operational preparedness and celebrate Diwali with the troops.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed on operational aspects, technology integration, collaboration with other security agencies, and various nation-building initiatives undertaken by the formation. General Dwivedi commended the formation’s use of geothermal energy solutions, green initiatives, and underground storage systems for water and fuel to ensure sustainability during harsh winters.

Addressing and interacting with all ranks, General Dwivedi lauded the soldiers for their professionalism, readiness, and dedication in one of the country’s most challenging terrains, praising their “unwavering commitment and exceptional state of preparedness.”