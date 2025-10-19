Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas On Diwali — WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFestival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas On Diwali — WATCH

Soldiers lit lamps, offered prayers, and burst firecrackers, demonstrating their dedication to protecting the nation while away from their families. The Army Chief also celebrated with troops in the Kumaon Region.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Army and BSF jawans lit up the borders across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, celebrating Diwali while standing guard to protect the nation. Despite being miles away from their families, the soldiers marked the festival of lights with lamps, prayers, and firecrackers, symbolising their unwavering spirit and duty.

Personnel of the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated Diwali at various forward locations, including the Attari-Wagah border, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are celebrating Diwali at the border. We are away from our family, but BSF is our family. We are celebrating Diwali here so that the people of our country can celebrate peacefully,” said Ruby, a BSF jawan from Amritsar, Punjab, speaking to ANI.

Another BSF soldier, Khushpreet Kaur, shared, “We offered prayers at the temple first and now we are bursting firecrackers. We want the people of the country to celebrate Diwali with their families peacefully.”

A BSF personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir added, “We have celebrated Diwali very well and also burst firecrackers. Now we are deployed at the border so that the citizens can celebrate Diwali peacefully.”

In Chandigarh, Kamal Sisodia, Commandant of the 13 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), celebrated Diwali with officers, jawans, and their families at the Department Headquarters in Sector 43. “Though stationed away from our families for the country’s protection, we celebrate Diwali with our jawans, who are our extended family. I pray for everyone’s well-being, happiness, and love for the nation,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Panchshul Brigade at Pithoragarh and forward areas in the Kumaon Region to review operational preparedness and celebrate Diwali with the troops.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed on operational aspects, technology integration, collaboration with other security agencies, and various nation-building initiatives undertaken by the formation. General Dwivedi commended the formation’s use of geothermal energy solutions, green initiatives, and underground storage systems for water and fuel to ensure sustainability during harsh winters.

Addressing and interacting with all ranks, General Dwivedi lauded the soldiers for their professionalism, readiness, and dedication in one of the country’s most challenging terrains, praising their “unwavering commitment and exceptional state of preparedness.”

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Army Jawans Jammu Kashmir Attari-Wagah Jammu Kashmir Diwali 2025
