‘Anti-Women Mindset Exposed’: Rijiju Targets Congress Over Women’s Bill Defeat

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HomeNewsIndia‘Anti-Women Mindset Exposed’: Rijiju Targets Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

‘Anti-Women Mindset Exposed’: Rijiju Targets Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

Kiren Rijiju slams Indian National Congress over the failed Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it ‘anti-women’ and warns the opposition will be “punished democratically” by voters.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Rijiju criticizes Congress for an 'anti-women mentality'.
  • Opposition faces democratic punishment for celebrating bill's defeat.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hits back at Congress and said that their anti-women mentality has been exposed by celebrating the defeat of Women's Reservation Bill, which is for the first time that Modi government legislative failed since 2014. He also said that the opposition will be 'punished democratically' for this.

Addressing a presser after the Budget Session, Rijiju said the ruling side had the numbers but fell short of the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment. He asserted that the opposition would have to answer to women voters, accusing Congress of celebrating the bill’s defeat and reflecting an “anti-women” mindset.

"Congress will have to face the anger of women; celebrating women’s defeat is proof of their anti-women mindset."

He also replied to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Woemen's Reservation Bill and said, "If Rahul Gandhi says that giving reservation to women is unconstitutional and undemocratic then someone should make Rahul Gandhi understand that how it can be undemocratic to give rights to women. I can't reply on what kind of thinking he has."

The Union Ministerv also said that the Congress party and the opposition will have to bear with the anger of the women of the country. The black spot put on them will never be washed off. This was a historic bill to give a seat to women in Parliament and the Assembly.

The proposed legislation—seeking 33% reservation for women through a delimitation exercise—secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, failing to clear the required threshold. Om Birla announced that the Constitution Amendment Bill had not been passed, after which the government decided not to proceed with two related bills.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused opposition parties of blocking a landmark reform, with Amit Shah warning of political consequences. The opposition, however, maintains it supports women’s reservation in principle but opposes linking it to delimitation and census processes.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the bill as an attempt to alter India’s electoral structure, while Congress leaders framed the outcome as a defence of democratic values.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister criticized the Congress regarding the Women's Reservation Bill?

The Minister accused Congress of celebrating the bill's defeat, revealing an anti-women mentality. He stated that the opposition will face democratic punishment for this stance.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Kiren Rijiju CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi Delimitation Bill Women's Quota Bill Rijiju Hits Back At Congress Rijiju Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Bill Failed In Lok Sabha
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