‘Anti-Incumbency Does Not Spare Anybody’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe At PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked the phenomenon of anti-incumbency in Indian politics while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that no political leader operating in a democratic environment can assume that public resistance will not emerge against a government.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi described anti-incumbency as a “fundamental force” in India and said it can quickly begin to work against any government.

‘No Political Leader Can Say Such A Statement’

Gandhi said, “No political leader who operates in a emocratic environment can say such a statement because in India there is a fundamental force called anti-incumbency that very quickly starts to resist any government and it does not spare anybody.”

He said the same phenomenon has affected leaders across political parties, including Congress leaders and those from regional parties.

“The same exact thing happens to leader after leader including Congress leaders as well regional parties but the same thing for some region does not happen to Narendra Modi or Amit Shah or the BJP,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Cites Indira Gandhi

Gandhi cited former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her popularity following India’s victory in the Bangladesh war as an example of how political fortunes can change despite a leader enjoying significant public support.

“Indira Gandhi ji wins the Bangladesh war and is at the height of her popularity and then suddenly within a year or two, massive anti-incumbency, massive pressure,” Gandhi said.

He used the example to underline his argument that political support and popularity can shift rapidly in a democratic system.

Anti-Incumbency In Focus

Gandhi’s remarks placed anti-incumbency at the centre of his argument about the political environment in India. He said the phenomenon has affected leaders across parties, including the Congress and regional parties, while arguing that he does not see the same pattern applying to Modi, Amit Shah or the BJP.

His comments came as part of his criticism of the Modi government and his argument about the forces that can shape political fortunes in India.